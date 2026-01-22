Honor X9d ‘offers new definition’ of unbreakable

Photo supplied.

The new Honor phone focuses on enhanced durability, designed for everyday smartphone use in South Africa.

The Honor X9d, a new mid-range smartphone set to launch in South Africa this year, aims to raise the Chinese company’s durability standards in the local segment.

“We’re pleased to see how well our approach to the ‘unbreakable’ series has shifted perceptions of true value,” says Honor CEO Fred Zhou. “South Africans have embraced the idea of accessibility with less compromise.

“There is the confidence that the unbreakable nature of the device will handle busy days, backpacks, gym bags, commutes, spills, heat, rain, and the occasional drop, while still feeling like a proper upgrade when the screen lights up.”

Honor says the rise of durability is set to continue, with devices such as the Honor X9d offering a new definition of unbreakable quality built for the way Mzansi actually uses smartphones.

Photo supplied.

The device follows on from the durable Honor X9c, which was reviewed by Gadget last year. During testing, a 32g metal ball-bearing, commonly known locally as a “ghoen”, was dropped onto the screen. The impact did not result in visible damage, with the display remaining intact.

According to Honor, a cracked smartphone screen can represent more than a minor inconvenience, often affecting budgets and productivity and, in some cases, delaying upgrade decisions for South African consumers. The company cites this as one of the factors contributing to its growing presence in the local market.

Honor positions the X9d as offering premium features at a more accessible price point, with durability highlighted as a key consideration. The device is presented as aiming to deliver greater resilience associated with higher-end models, without the fragility often linked to flagship devices.

Honor’s view on durability and everyday use

Honor links the growing focus on smartphone durability to broader shifts in consumer behaviour and economic conditions. According to the company, longer replacement cycles are becoming more common, with consumers increasingly assessing value over several years rather than shorter upgrade periods. In South Africa, Honor points to softer smartphone sales and longer device lifespans as indicators that users are holding on to their phones for longer.

Photo supplied.

The company also highlights durability and repairability as growing considerations in a tougher local economy. Honor says South African consumers are looking for devices that can withstand daily use while maintaining a comfortable, familiar smartphone experience, rather than adopting bulky rugged designs. This, according to Honor, informs the approach taken with the Honor X9d, where durability is positioned as a practical requirement rather than a niche feature.

Honor states that achieving this balance requires careful attention to both design and engineering. The Honor X9d is described as combining a slim, everyday form factor with a multi-layer cushioning structure made up of six layers intended to improve impact absorption. The company also points to features such as rain-proof touch control and glove-friendly touch input, which are presented as practical additions designed to support use in changing conditions, including wet weather and everyday handling.

While durability is emphasised, Honor also positions display quality as a key part of the overall experience. According to the company, the Honor X9d pairs its protective design with a bright display aimed at improving outdoor visibility and daily readability. Honor frames this combination as reflective of a broader shift in expectations, where durability and premium features are increasingly expected to coexist rather than be treated as trade-offs.