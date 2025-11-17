Oppo flagship launches in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Find X9 Pro smartphone features advanced imaging hardware, a large battery and new AI tools.

The Find X9 Pro, Oppo’s latest flagship smartphone, has arrived in South Africa. The premium device combines Oppo’s latest hardware and software features with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor.

The Find X9 Pro is positioned as a high-performance smartphone. It includes a Hasselblad Master Camera System, led by a 200-MP telephoto camera designed for high clarity and accurate colour reproduction.

“We are thrilled to bring our flagship Find X9 Pro to South Africa,” says Bradley Young, Oppo SA head of retail and product. “This launch showcases the best of Oppo’s design philosophy and our ongoing commitment to deliver premium, intelligent and beautifully crafted technology.”

The Find X9 Pro supports night photography, portraits, and high-detail zoom. Oppo’s LUMO Image Engine refines tone and texture across photos. The device supports 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR video and LOG recording for users who want more control over dynamic range and post-production.

The Find X9 Pro is available in the Titanium Charcoal variant, with a flat-edged design, thin bezels, and a matte aluminium frame. It carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, aimed at durability in varied environments.

“The Find X9 Pro is a smartphone that brings intelligent design, high-end performance and groundbreaking innovation together in one premium device,” says Young. “Its release marks the beginning of Oppo’s flagship era in South Africa, inspiring how we create, connect and live.

Photo courtesy Oppo.

“The Find X9 Pro is a true reflection of Oppo’s pursuit of excellence. We continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, setting new standards for flagship experiences that inspire creativity, connectivity and confidence.”

The phone uses a 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest in an Oppo flagship. According to the company, the battery retains over 80% capacity after five years of use. Charging options include 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and ColorOS 16, the device focuses on performance and AI-enhanced features. These include AI Mind Space for memory collection and summarisation, AI Recorder for automated summaries, and AI Portrait Glow for improved low-light portraits. O+ Connect supports file sharing and cross-device collaboration with Windows PCs and Macs.

Oppo Find X9 Pro pricing

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is available exclusively at Vodacom stores, featuring 16GB RAM (expandable to 28GB) and 512GB of storage. It has a recommended retail price of R29,999, and is available on contract from R1,399 per month.

Each purchase includes an Oppo Exclusive Gift Box valued at R9,999, which comes with a 50W AirVOOC wireless charger, an 80W SuperVOOC charger, a magnetic phone case, the Oppo Watch X2 and an Oppo Care VIP package valued at R9,000.