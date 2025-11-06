Oppo Reno14 turns AI into instinct

Photo courtesy Oppo.

What is the Oppo Reno14 5G?

Unlike many smartphones, on which Gemini is accessed only through a physical button or voice command, the Oppo Reno14 builds it directly into the interface. The premium device features an on-display button at the base of the screen that opens Google’s conversational AI assistant, Gemini.

This distinct integration, identified by a somewhat opaque bar, made AI something I could literally put my thumb on. On many devices, long-pressing the side button to summon Gemini can interrupt one’s flow, but on the Reno14 it feels natural and fast.

This difference became clear in a small but telling moment. I received an email about a meeting in an unfamiliar area, but the address was sent as an image, which usually means extra steps to get it into Google Maps. With the Reno14, I pressed the Gemini bar, circled the address on screen, and tapped the Maps option. Within seconds, I knew exactly where to go.

It was during this process that I realised how seamlessly the Reno14 kept up with me. The device is responsive, well-suited for someone who values immediacy. This is underpinned by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 8-core processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and ARM G615 MC6@1400MHz GPU which function in tandem on the ColorOS 15.0 operating system.

Gemini offers useful tools such as song detection and real-time text translation. These aren’t new features, and Gemini can still be accessed with the “Hey Google” voice prompt, but the Reno14’s dedicated bar makes interaction a fluid experience. It serves as a reminder that smart assistance is always within reach.

Another highlight is the smart functions bar, which offers quick access to useful tools. The file dock lets users drag and drop content between apps or devices, while the recent files section keeps documents and images close at hand for multitasking.

The smart functions bar includes an AI reply tool for messaging apps like WhatsApp. Responses can be set to polite, sincere, casual, or humorous tones, though the humour can sometimes miss the mark. At times, the feature struggled to identify who was speaking, leading to the occasional misplaced reply options.

Camera and editing

The Oppo Reno14 performs well in low-light conditions with a triple-flash system, which provides balanced illumination in dark environments. The AI camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide option for capturing more of the scene.

In darker settings, the AI Flash Motion Photo feature helps preserve detail in moving subjects, allowing short motion clips or stills to be extracted from 4K video recordings. The phone supports 4K HDR video with AI-powered colour and contrast adjustments, resulting in detailed, natural-looking footage.

With IP69-rated water and dust resistance, the Reno14 can handle underwater photography and 4K video recording. Although, I did not give this a shot.

The AI Editor offers practical photo editing tools, including AI Recompose, which improves composition by cropping and rotating the image automatically. The AI Eraser’s smart lasso tool removes unwanted objects, while the paint-over feature replaces them. The Remove People function clears all subjects from a photo with one button.

The editor includes options to enhance clarity, unblur sections, and remove reflections. The AI Perfect Shot tool can replace faces with better versions of the same person from other photos. This worked well but occasionally produced some funny-looking results. Other than this, the editing tools worked well in testing.

Display – streaming and gaming

The Reno14 features a 6.59-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it superb for watching videos and playing games. The stereo audio is loud and clear. The adaptive display can be set to 60Hz to save battery, locked at 120Hz for maximum smoothness, or left on auto-select to balance performance and power use.

Gaming performance was excellent, with no noticeable delays and consistently smooth visuals during testing. While the device can handle high-end online gaming, I did not test that aspect firsthand. Oppo says that, based on testing with FPS titles such as PUBG Mobile in smooth quality and Pro Gamer Mode, the Reno14 can handle up to three hours of continuous smooth play gameplay at 60Hz.

The phone includes several features that aim to enhance gaming performance. According to Oppo, the AI Network Booster for Teamfights can prioritise data flow during matches to maintain smooth gameplay. The AI Cellular Network Switcher is designed to detect lag and switch to the best connection for stable performance, while the AI Super Wi-Fi Booster can improve signal strength and reduce latency in crowded environments.

Footstep Sound Boost can enhance subtle in-game audio cues to help players detect opponents sooner, while Silent Launch removes startup sounds so users can enter games quietly. The X-axis linear motor delivers responsive haptic feedback during gameplay or phone use. The vibration feedback can be turned off or its intensity adjusted.

Battery

The Reno14’s 6,000mAh battery easily lasted a full day of heavy use, including gaming, emails, video calls, streaming videos, and photography. According to data from OPPO Labs, the device can last up to 2.25 days on a single charge.

The 80W SuperVOOC charger delivers impressive recharge speed, especially considering how long the device already lasts. It charged the battery from empty to 100% in under 50 minutes. It does not have wireless charging capabilities.

Why should you care about the Oppo Reno14 5G?

The Oppo Reno14 5G is special in how seamlessly AI is built into the user experience. From the dedicated Gemini bar that brings Google’s assistant to your thumb, to tools like the AI Editor and smart functions bar, the phone shows how AI can simplify daily tasks. Instead of feeling like an optional extra, AI is part of the phone’s interface and workflow, extending from messaging and image editing to gaming optimisation.

The Reno14 pairs a refined design with responsive performance, balancing practicality and sophistication. Several onlookers mistook it for an iPhone, a brand more familiar to many South Africans and often associated with premium design. Measuring about 7.5mm thick and weighing 187g, it feels solid and comfortable in hand.

The ColorOS 15.0 does, however, include several preinstalled apps, both from Oppo and third parties. When booting up the device, I removed many apps and folders which took up more time than I would have liked. This bloatware can take up space and clutter the experience, especially since not all can be removed like the Hot Apps and Hot Games folders.

How much does the Oppo Reno14 5G cost?

The Oppo Reno14 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R19,999. My review device came in what Oppo calls a luminous green – not a Hulk-style radioactive shade, but a balanced mix of natural and tech-inspired tones. The device is also available in opal white.

What are the biggest positives?

Excess preinstalled apps and bloatware.

Expensive device.

No wireless charging.

What are the biggest negatives?

Seamless AI integration.

Strong performance with the Dimensity 8350 chip and 12GB RAM.

Long-lasting 6,000mAh battery with 80 W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Bright 120Hz OLED display with FHD+ resolution.