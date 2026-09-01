Sandisk catches legendary Pokémon storage

Photo courtesy Sandisk.

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A new Mewtwo SSD and Mew flash drive celebrate the Pokémon franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Sandisk has launched two Pokémon-inspired storage devices to celebrate the global media franchise’s 30th anniversary. The range includes a USB-C flash drive inspired by Mew and a portable SSD inspired by Mewtwo. Both feature raised, tactile designs of the Pokémon.

Sandisk previously worked with the franchise in 2024 on three Pokémon microSD cards for Nintendo Switch. The 2026 team-up marks the first time Sandisk has caught the mythical Mew and the legendary Mewtwo on storage products. The earlier cards featured Pikachu, Gengar and Snorlax.

“Pokémon has sparked creativity, imagination and personal connections for generations,” says Susan Park, Sandisk VP for consumer product management. “As fans celebrate 30 years, we wanted to create products that feel worthy of that legacy. Iconic and powerful, Mew and Mewtwo are among the most beloved and instantly recognisable Pokémon. By combining the enduring appeal of these two Pokémon with Sandisk’s proven performance and reliability, we’re giving fans new ways to carry the moments, memories and creations that matter most.”

Photo courtesy Sandisk.

Sandisk provides the following information for the products:

Sandisk Pokémon Portable SSD, Mewtwo Edition – Inspired by the exceptional power of Mewtwo, this high-performance portable SSD is up to five times faster than traditional portable hard drives with read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and features a durable design with up to two-meter drop protection. Built for users managing larger files, including photos, videos, and creative projects, the drive combines reliability with a compact form factor. Available in 500GB and 1TB capacities.

– Inspired by the exceptional power of Mewtwo, this high-performance portable SSD is up to five times faster than traditional portable hard drives with read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and features a durable design with up to two-meter drop protection. Built for users managing larger files, including photos, videos, and creative projects, the drive combines reliability with a compact form factor. Available in 500GB and 1TB capacities. Sandisk Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive, Mew Edition – Influenced by the lightness and finesse of Mew, this compact USB-C flash drive offers up to 128GB of storage in a pocket-sized design. Compatible with supported phones, tablets, and computers, it provides a convenient way to store, transfer, and access photos, videos, and everyday files across devices.

The Mewtwo SSD supports Windows 10 and later, macOS 13 and later, Android 13 and later through the Sandisk app, iOS 15 and later through the app and iPadOS 15 and later through the Files app. Sandisk lists Windows 10 and later and macOS 12 and later as compatible with the Mew flash drive.

The Sandisk desktop app can be used to move, copy and automatically back up files. Mobile-device support depends on the operating system and app requirements.