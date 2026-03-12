What is it?

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB is a compact external solid-state drive built for people who use a smartphone as a serious video tool. It adds a terabyte of fast storage in a form small enough to stay with the phone during filming, changing the experience of mobile shooting.

Smartphones may have reached the point where they perform heavy video production duty like interviews and event footage, but the rise in quality that makes this possible comes with a cost in storage.

While cameras have improved dramatically and editing apps have become more capable, the challenge of where to keep all that output has not been adequately met.

Once one starts capturing high-resolution video regularly, free space affects how long one records and how comfortably one can shoot extra material that might prove useful later.

The Creator Phone SSD has arrived as a direct answer to this question. It becomes a companion to the phone, as dedicated working storage, ready for large files and repeated shooting sessions. In the field, that means less time calculating remaining capacity and more time concentrating on framing, movement, light and sound.

At 54g, it is light enough to stay manageable in a jacket pocket or the corner of a gear bag, and does not demand a separate place in the kit. It simply becomes part of the phone setup. On an Android phone, I plugged it in via a USB-C outlet, kept it close to the handset, and carried on shooting.

The drive is compact enough to sit neatly behind the phone, alongside it, or wherever the cable can be guided cleanly. As a result, it felt like a practical tool rather than a desktop SSD borrowed for field duty. The silicone shell helps there. It gives the drive a textured surface that is easier to grip when pulling it out of a bag in a hurry. A bright blue finish also makes it is easy to spot at a glance.

SanDisk rates it at up to 1000MB/s read and 950MB/s write over USB 3.2 Gen 2, which positions it firmly in creator land. Large video files move quickly, and the drive keeps pace with a workflow built around capture, transfer and editing. On busy days, when footage had to travel from phone to laptop while the rest of the job was still unfolding, that speed came into its own.

The 1TB capacity is large enough to feel like real working space, yet keeps the drive itself compact and easy to carry. That makes quite a difference when shooting interviews and events, supplying breathing room to the phone and greater flexibility in varied shooting conditions, such as a big tech expo and conference.

SanDisk rates the drive at IP65 for dust and water resistance, and claims drop protection up to three metres. Those are the kinds of details that make it easier to risk placing it on café tables or passenger seats in the constant shuffle between hand, pocket and bag.

The drive includes MagSafe support, giving iPhone users, and Android users with magnetic rings or compatible cases, the option of keeping it attached directly to the phone during capture. That gives it a more integrated feel than a conventional external SSD. My own experience on Android was of a compact wired drive that stayed close to the handset and then moved straight into the editing chai. However, the magnetic option adds another layer of practicality for creators building a more unified phone rig.

Cross-platform convenience adds to the package. The drive ships “exFAT formatted”, so it can move between Android phones, tablets, Windows laptops and Macs with little hassle. That suits the reality of content production, which often starts on one device and continues on another.

The bottom line is that smartphone cameras have become strong enough to shoulder serious work, and accessories around them are evolving accordingly. The SanDisk Creator drive gives the phone storage that matches that role.

How much does it cost?

In South Africa, the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1TB is priced at R3,999.

Does it make a difference?

Dedicated storage reduces one of the tensions of a shoot. A longer recording session becomes easier to manage, extra takes become simpler to keep, and space no longer dominates every decision.

As a result, a phone with a terabyte of external storage close at hand feels more prepared for sustained capture. The workflow also becomes tidier at the other end of the process, because files already sit on external media ready for transfer, review and editing.

Android users benefit through simple practicality: compact size, fast speeds and easy integration into a phone-based setup. iPhone users gain the additional convenience of MagSafe attachment.

What are the biggest negatives?

The added thickness becomes more apparent over long sessions.

At R3,999, it is aimed at creators who will use that capacity and speed regularly.

What are the biggest positives?

The 1TB capacity gives smartphone shooters substantial room for large video files.

Its compact design makes it easy to carry as part of a phone-based filming setup.

Fast speeds, rugged build and MagSafe support give it strong creator appeal across platforms.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.