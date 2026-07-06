Sandisk launches SSDs for bigger games

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A new range of Optimus drives is designed to give PS5, ROG Xbox Ally and PC players faster storage for larger libraries and updates.

Sandisk has expanded the company’s Optimus flash storage lineup with two new NVMe SSDs: the GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles ; and the GX 7100X NVMe SSD for ROG XBOX Ally [X] and PC .

The launch expands the Optimus range with officially licensed platform-specific drives as blockbuster games continue to demand more storage through larger installs, updates and downloadable content. With major releases such as Grand Theft Auto VI on the way, players may have to pay closer attention to how much space remains on their devices.

The Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD is officially licensed for PS5 consoles and features an exclusive design with the PlayStation logo. The drive includes an integrated heatsink, offers capacities of up to 8TB, and uses PCIe Gen 4.0 technology to deliver claimed read and write speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and 6,600MB/s.

The Sandisk Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD is officially licensed for ROG Xbox Ally devices and PCs, with Xbox integration and support for Microsoft’s quality standards. The drive offers capacities of up to 4TB, uses a PCIe Gen 4.0 interface, and delivers claimed read and write speeds of up to 7,250MB/s and 6,900MB/s on 1TB and 2TB models. It is built with Sandisk’s next-generation TLC 3D NAND technology and designed for power efficiency.

The Sandisk Optimus lineup is now available on the Sandisk store and through select retailers.

The company provides the following information on the products:

The Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 8100 NVMe SSD is one of the fastest PCIe 5.0 drives out there for professionals, gamers, and creatives who deserve optimal storage performance for demanding AI workflows and intense gaming sessions.

Champion your gaming sessions and creative workflows with the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850X NVMe SSD , and stop deleting to make room for more games and applications with high capacities up to 8TB and peak performance.

Take your PlayStation gaming to the next level with the Sandisk Optimus GX PRO 850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles . Store the latest and greatest PlayStation games with quicker load times and a responsive and seamless gaming experience.

Game even faster with the Sandisk Optimus GX 7100 NVMe SSD to conquer gaming sessions or creative workflows on the move with a power-efficient architecture for laptops and handheld gaming consoles.

For gamers on the go, the Sandisk Optimus GX 7100M NVMe SSD lets portable gamers upgrade compatible Steam Deck, MSI Claw, Microsoft Surface, or Dell laptop with capacities up to 2TB for the latest AAA games.

Play your XBOX games anywhere with the Sandisk Optimus GX 7100X NVMe SSD for ROG XBOX Ally [X] and PC . Extend your gaming sessions with more power efficiency, while storing the biggest XBOX games and having even more room for future updates and DLC.