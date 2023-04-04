Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The smartphone series that is claimed to have democratised flagship features gained three additions this week, with brighter display and more advanced cameras.

Samsung Electronicsthis week unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14, further expanding the A series, which it says has “democratised flagship features”.

The new additions to the popular Galaxy A54 5G promise to help users shoot steady and crisp videos, see clearly even in bright conditions, and benefit from two-day battery life, with 25W fast-charging capability.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics. “With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we are ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

Samsung provided the following information on the new handsets:

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G deliver stunning images with clear quality even in bright conditions, making use of Samsung Galaxy’s incredible Nightography and AI capabilities. Whether users want to capture the perfect selfie or connect through super-smooth video calls, the Galaxy A54 5G offers astonishing detail thanks to its 32MP front camera. The main camera does a proficient job with its 50MP.

The Galaxy A54 5G comes with ample storage for all your pictures and videos with 1 memory variant 8 and a massive 256GB on board storage with up to 1TB expandable with an optional microSD card. The Galaxy A34 on the other hand – helps users capture their special moments with an AI 48MP triple camera and it comes with 128GB on board storage.

For adventures after dark and in low light conditions, Night mode helps users to capture more detail by broadening the camera’s pixel size. Users can also now remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in Galaxy A series, thanks to the enhanced editing tools.

Galaxy A34 5G comes with fast motion display – 120Hz refresh rate, the displays will keep up with users as they move between different lighting conditions. Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G also guarantee up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. These features allow users to access the latest software and security to maximise the smartphone lifecycle.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices. Durability is also a big feature in these new smartphones as they come with IP67 – a dust and water-resistant feature that helps it to withstand up to 1-metre of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Availability

The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14 are available in two colour options, including Awesome Lime and Awesome Graphite. The Galaxy A24 will be available in May this year.