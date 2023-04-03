Crowd-gifting comes to tech

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Chipin is a new South African gifting service that makes it feasible to buy high-tech products that would have been out of reach before.

A new way to gift has been launched in South Africa, promising to make tech brands like Apple, Xbox, and Samsung more accessible.

Chipin is a user-friendly online platform that aims to simplify the gift-giving process and enhance the pleasure of giving, for both gift-givers and recipients. Users can browse and pick their desired tech gift for any special occasion and, with the help of crowd-gifting, their friends and family can contribute towards the purchase of the item.

Currently, visitors to the site can select from a wide range of gaming, navigation, AV, and tech products, including Lenovo, Sony, DJI, and Fitbit.

“We wanted to create a platform that makes gift-giving fun and easy,” says Chipin founder Rob Anderson. “We know how stressful it can be to find the perfect gift, and we wanted to take the pressure off. With Chipin, you can come together as a group and give a gift that your loved one will really appreciate, like an iPhone or an Xbox.”

For more information visit Chipin.