Mini and Red Bull have teamed up to launch solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town.

Mini has teamed up with Red Bull to launch South Africa’s first stand-alone solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The initiative is a partnership with the V&A Waterfront and the City of Cape Town.

Shaun Willis, head of Mini South Africa, said: “True to Mini’s optimistic attitude to life, we are driven by the potential of creative ways to play our part to protect the planet. With the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town, together with Red Bull, we are showing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions.”

By the early 2030s, it is expected, Mini will be electric-only. A total of three new electric models, including the new Mini Cooper Electric, will be coming onto the market as part of the New Mini family.