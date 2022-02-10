Samsung Galaxy Tab goes Ultra

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The latest Galaxy Tab S8 line comes with a new Ultra variant, which features up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch last night, Samsung announced its latest Galaxy Tab S lineup – with an Ultra newcomer. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra joins the Tab S8 and S8+ to create a lineup that closely aligns with the Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup.

With the recent launch of Lenovo’s powerhouse tablet and the M1-powered iPad Pros, Samsung is throwing its hat in the ring for the future of tablet productivity. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers an expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. This is all protected by an Armor Aluminium frame that is around 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than the Galaxy Tab S7.

It’s equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras for 4K video calls. Hardware and software also work in tandem, with Samsung’s auto-framing technology that automatically keeps users in focus during a call, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join in. This is similar to Apple’s Centre Stage tech it showed off on the iPad Pros.

To back the clear video, the Tab S8 Ultra features three precision microphones with advanced noise reduction technology to prevent unwanted background chatter. Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, found on all three Galaxy Tab S8 models, ensure that everything sounds incredible, with lifelike detail and clarity.

On the inside, the Ultra tablet packs in up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and offers expandable storage by up to 1TB with an optional microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and S8+ both come with a new and improved S Pen that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency – delivering a writing experience that mimics gliding a pen across paper.

Samsung provided the following infographic on features of all three new Tab S8 tablets: