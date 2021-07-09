Samsung Galaxy A22 packs 90Hz display and large battery

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A22, the latest in its collection of affordable devices. With an immersive visual experience that enriches streaming and gaming, the new smartphone is a powerful device at an accessible price point.

“The Galaxy A22 is an impressive device at excellent value that builds on our growing Galaxy A Series portfolio”, says Justin Hume, director: integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “Featuring an immersive display and a versatile camera, our customers can experience next-generation performance, demonstrating Samsung’s commitment to providing accessible devices without compromising on quality”.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 boasts a 6.4inch Infinity U Display, with a Super AMOLED screen to provide an immersive visual experience. It can enrich one’s streaming and gaming experience with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5,000mAh battery that’s designed for hours of smooth scrolling.

It comes equipped with a versatile quad camera. The main sensor is a 48MP Main Camera featuring OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), to help users take smooth videos and sharp pictures.

The devices come in Black, Mint and Violet.

For those who are looking to obtain this device for less, there is a great way to get cashback towards an A22 purchase. Visit https://www.samsung.com/za/trade-in/ to learn more about trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is available at a recommended retail price of R3999.