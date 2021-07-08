New Kaspersky Password Manager focuses on convenience

Kaspersky Password Manager has implemented several improvements across all platforms and enhanced control over password strength. It says the Windows version has become more convenient and transparent, while new features allow customers to monitor the status and security of all passwords. An option to scan multi-page documents is now available for iOS users. The Android version received support for 10 browsers as well as for Huawei devices.

Improvements for Windows

Kaspersky implemented several significant improvements, including a new dashboard is filled with new navigation tabs, real-time password security, and actionable advice. Navigation through the vault was also improved, with “recent” and “favourite” tabs added in order to help users keep their most-needed entries at hand.

Updated navigation through the vault

The app now groups passwords in accordance with their strength with easy-to-use status icons. “Password security status bar” can help users to track their password security in real-time. The new option, ‘Fill in apps’ allows users to set up hotkey combinations to get quick access to their Kaspersky Password Manager entries.

Updated Password Check

Mac updates

Mac users now can use the password manager on new Macs on Apple M1. The app was also optimised for more devices that use the Apple Silicon CPU. The updated version also got a more polished and user-friendly appearance. Safari users can now copy their card numbers, addresses, and login data directly from the browser extension.

Improvements for iOS version

It has extended the available options to work with documents. The feature of scanning multiple-page documents is now accessible for customers as well as a quick document imports option. Users can also combine multiple scans into one PDF. So, now customers can quickly and safely keep their documents.

New features for Android

Updated Kaspersky Password Manager now supports 10 browsers (including Chrome, Opera, Firefox, DuckDuckGo) where users can autofill data. Password Check, which was previously only available on other platforms was also added – it allows customers to check their stored credentials for exposure in leaked databases and control their password security. Among new updates, there is also a new dark mode as well as support for Huawei devices.

The 14-day trial for the annual subscription is available for both Android and iOS customers, with the option to buy a monthly or annual subscription from the mobile app. The new status bar with compromised passwords is also available for both mobile platforms.

More information about Kaspersky Password Manager is available via this link.