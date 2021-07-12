Adidas releases new 3D printed shoes

Adidas Running has released a new colourway for Adidas 4DFWD, the data-driven running shoe that enables 3D printed performance. The bold new solar red and white colourway is the latest update to the silhouette following its limited release in May.

With the celebration of all sports, all teams, and all athletes at its core, the new colourway mirrors the renewed significance of sport, as athletes are united on the international stage once again.

The Adidas 4DFWD combines years of athlete data with Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology to produce precision-tuned 3D printed midsoles. It is set to be the main podium shoe for athletes this summer.

Identified from one of five million possible lattice structures and made of 39% bio-based material, the bowtie-shaped FWD CELL is coded to compress forward upon vertical impact. When compared to previous generations of 4D midsole, Adidas 4DFWD generates three times as much forward motion under vertical loading in mechanical testing conditions.

As a result, peak braking force experienced by the athlete during running is reduced by 15%, redirecting these vertical impact forces into horizontal forward motion, to create an all-new running experience.

