SA must update decade-old drone laws

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Drone expert Filippo Tomasello says the country must align with global standards to stay competitive in a fast-evolving industry.

By 2050, the global market for non-military drones is expected to grow significantly, transforming how goods and people move across cities and rural landscapes. In South Africa, where road access remains limited in many regions and urban congestion chokes daily logistics, drones present an opportunity to leapfrog legacy infrastructure and reimagine mobility from the sky down in both scenarios.

“The delivery vehicle of the future may not drive up to your gate – it may descend from above,” said Filippo Tomasello, a leading global expert on drone regulation and safety during a recent plenary address at the 43rd Annual Southern African Transport Conference (SATC), titled Unleashing the Growth Potential of Drones.

“Today, we use motorcycles and bakkies for last-mile deliveries. Tomorrow, drones will take over many of these roles, especially where road infrastructure is poor or congested.”

Tomasello has decades of experience across the Italian Air Force, Ente Nazionale Assistenza al Volo (Italy’s national air navigation service provider, responsible for managing civilian air traffic in Italian airspace), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). He is a senior partner at EuroUSC, a European consultancy specialising in unmanned aircraft systems and aviation regulation.

From mass to risk: rethinking regulation

SA made headlines in 2015 when it became one of the first countries to regulate non-military drones, enacting the Eighth Amendment to the Civil Aviation Regulations. This made the country a leader in comprehensive drone law.

The regulations, managed by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), aim to balance innovation with safety and privacy concerns. However, Tomasello said rules made ten years ago do not keep pace with today’s state of the art in drone technology.

“We’ve seen a Copernican revolution in regulation – moving from mass-based to risk-based categories. A small drone crashing in a rural field is far less dangerous than one falling in a busy urban square. Mass is not the primary factor anymore.”

He said that since July 2024, this has been the official ICAO policy, promoted globally by JARUS and ISO, and also adopted in the EU.

To stay competitive, he suggested adopting the internationally emerging classes of small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

“Europe is using drone classes from C0 to C6, based on the EU Drone Regulation (Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/945). Chinese manufacturers already produce drones in the same classes. If SA wants to manufacture and export drones, adopting these classes is essential.”

Last-mile leapfrogging

Drones can do more than just speed up e-commerce. In Africa, they could fill deep logistical gaps in health care, agriculture, and emergency response.

“The need to transport medical samples from rural areas to analysis labs is urgent,” said Tomasello. “Small drones can safely handle these deliveries, and micro-vertiports, based on ISO 5491, could be built on hospital rooftops.”

Unlike helicopters, electric drones are quieter and emit no carbon. But powering them is another challenge.

“Passenger-carrying drones, much heavier than logistic drones, need massive amounts of energy to recharge quickly – often up to a megawatt. In areas without stable electricity grids, renewables like solar or wind could be a solution. In other words, drones should be part of a strategy encompassing not only aviation.”

Building for the sky

Integrating aerial mobility into daily life isn’t just about aircraft. It demands urban planning, community engagement, and regulatory foresight. Accordingly, Tomasello said successful integration of drones into urban mobility hinges on three urgent and practical considerations. The first is the definition and categorisation of vertiports.

According to him, and based on ISO 5015-2, they must be categorised into micro, medium, and large. He said passenger vertiports are much closer in complexity and infrastructure to traditional heliports. However, for last-mile delivery of small parcels, the requirements are far less demanding.

For cargo operations, he said, the rooftops of shopping centres or hospitals could serve as micro-vertiports, highlighting the potential to repurpose urban real estate for aerial logistics.

The second consideration is the importance of placement and access. He said an air taxi flight is expected to cost a great deal more than a ground taxi. As an example, people are prepared to pay more for a much quicker service from a vertiport at OR Tambo to a vertiport in the city centre.

“Therefore, the air taxi must provide a real door-to-door service (e.g. neither a long bus ride at OR Tambo to reach the vertiport, nor a long ground taxi ride at the destination), which requires careful planning of the vertiport locations.”

For Tomasello, location is everything: vertiports must be integrated into the daily flow of life. “Vertiports must be located where people live and work,” he said, highlighting the need to prioritise convenience and accessibility over existing aviation infrastructure. “They need to land directly at the luxury resort or congress centre, or wherever the passenger may want to go.”

Lastly, he raised a critical concern about security protocols for drone passengers. He said that replicating commercial aviation’s extensive airport-style security checks would be both impractical and economically unviable.

“We can’t treat every drone passenger like a commercial flight traveller. One option could be background checks at the time of registration, verified through facial recognition – a technology already available.”

Together, these three priorities – defining vertiports, ensuring practical access, and rethinking security – form a foundation for the safe and scalable deployment of aerial mobility in SA and beyond.

Regulation, yes. Red tape, no.

To balance innovation and oversight, Tomasello advocated for streamlined rules.

“SA should focus its limited regulatory resources where the risks are highest – like Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights or passenger drones – and use industry assessments for low-risk operations.”

He recommended adopting international norms such as ISO 23629-12 for UAS traffic management and the JARUS Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) framework. “Let industry lead the way on conformity, with oversight. That’s how we scale safely.”

Collaborating across continents

“The EU is open to recognising African pilot licences and supporting the conformity of drones produced in Africa for sale in the EU. Local universities and governments can help by establishing testing labs, becoming Qualified Entities, and participating in bodies regulating international standards.”

Currently, no African state is a member of ISO TC20/SC16, the global standards committee for drones.

“That must change. African voices are needed at the table.”

A sky full of opportunity

By 2030, Tomasello envisioned widespread use of drones in agriculture, surveying, and logistics. And by 2050: “Fleet-managed, AI-powered drones delivering parcels across African cities and remote villages. But the starting point must be societal need – not technology for its own sake.”

He said SA was a pioneer in 2015 but the future is not built on yesterday’s rules. He said it’s time to modernise – and lead again.