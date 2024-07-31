SA apps plug service delivery gaps

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

How innovative local apps are transforming industries and solving everyday problems.

Internet adoption in South Africa is ahead of the global curve with 74.7% of citizens online versus the international average of 66.2%. The vast majority accessing the web on smartphones, mobile apps are no longer just a convenience – they’re a way of life.

Apps are such a big deal in Mzansi that the revenue they generate is expected to peak at approximately R10-billion ($550-million) by the end of this year and accelerate to over R12-billion ($700-million) by 2027.

From banking to grocery shopping, apps are reshaping how South Africans interact with businesses and each other. This shift is not only evident in consumer behaviour, but also in the innovative ways local developers are addressing unique South African challenges.

The world of banking is undergoing a digital transformation, and South Africa is no exception. Standard Bank, a leader in the digital banking space, has seen a 35% increase in app transactions between 2022 and 2023. This trend is mirrored across the country, as more and more consumers embrace the convenience and security of mobile banking.

Retail apps are also revolutionising the shopping experience. The on-demand grocery market has exploded in recent years, with the Shoprite Group recording a 63.1% growth in sales during the first half of the 2023/24 financial year just from its Checkers Sixty60 app.

By offering convenience and efficiency, these apps are changing how South Africans shop for groceries.

Logistics, a critical component of the retail industry, is also experiencing a similar, app-driven makeover. City Logistics, a leading privately-owned logistics company in South Africa, has developed the OnRoute Customer App to streamline last-mile delivery.

“The OnRoute app provides real-time tracking, estimated delivery times, and driver information,” says Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics. “In the last eight months, we’ve seen a 28% increase in app usage.”

Beyond convenience, OnRoute is also tackling unique South African challenges. “By collecting GPS data, the app helps resolve discrepancies between actual delivery locations and those suggested by mapping software – which allows us to further optimise our routes and operations.”

Additionally, real-time route updates inform drivers about traffic, roadworks, or other disruptions, ensuring efficient deliveries even in challenging conditions.

From banking to logistics, South African apps are not just meeting consumer demands, but also finding innovative solutions to local challenges.