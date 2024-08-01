Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile chips

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The 4s Gen 2 mobile platform promises to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users worldwide.

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, designed to make 5G more accessible and reliable.

Qualcomm says the platform redefines the entry-level mobile experience, with consumer must-haves, including Gigabit 5G connectivity, robust power efficiency for all-day battery life, and excellent camera capabilities.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is also packed with feature-rich enhancements, including robust CPU performance for seamless multitasking and productivity, dual band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences like smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.

“The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with strong performance and all-day battery life, as well as widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”

“We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India. “Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 will initially be adopted by Xiaomi, with the first device expected to be announced before the end of 2024. For more information about the new platform, visit our product brief or website.