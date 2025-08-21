Checkers tries out smart shopping trolleys

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Xpress Trolley enables shoppers to scan and pay directly on the cart, without queues or cashiers.

Checkers is piloting smart shopping trolleys in select South African stores. The Xpress Trolley enables shoppers to scan and bag items as they move through the store, view a running total, and pay directly on the trolley without using a traditional till.

A built-in screen provides product details, personalised promotions, and in-store navigation to help locate items.

Developed by the ShopriteX innovation team, the trolleys were initially tested at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell. Ten trolleys are available at this store, with another 10 at Checkers Constantia.

Photo supplied.

How to use Checkers Xpress Trolley:

Scan an Xtra Savings card below the screen mounted on the trolley to start shopping.

Place the shopping bags provided into the trolley.

Scan each item’s barcode before placing it into the trolley.

Track a live basket total, view product info and activate personalised promotions.

Head to the dedicated checkout lane and pay directly from the trolley using the bank card saved on a customer’s Checkers Sixty60 profile.

Take the printed till slip and exit via the checkout gate with a concierge on hand for support. Shoppers do not need to visit a till point.

“This pilot allows us to reimagine the in-store journey using technology for a more frictionless shopping experience,” says Neil Schreuder, Shoprite Group chief strategy and innovation officer.

“The Xpress Trolley enhances convenience, improves speed, and keeps customers in control from the moment they enter the store to the moment they leave. Smart trolleys aren’t about the novelty of screens on trolleys – they’re about giving shoppers real-time control, creating a compelling shopping experience.

“We are also excited about the potential it holds for Sixty60’s in-store pickers, specifically the additional speed and accuracy with which the in-store picking process can be completed.”

Insights from the trial form part of the Shoprite’s wider strategy to expand its omnichannel retail operations. While smart trolleys are already in use at some international supermarkets, this marks their first local trial. The retailer will use findings from the pilot to inform its approach to future retail developments in SA.