You don’t always have to keep that app

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Small changes can make a big difference in safeguarding the information on your devices, writes CHRISTOPHER BUDD, director of Sophos X-Ops.

In the digital age, convenience often comes at a cost – your data. The allure of “free” apps and services may feel like a bargain, but behind the scenes, your personal information is often the real currency being exchanged. Even some paid apps aren’t immune to this practice, quietly gathering your data in ways you may not realise.

Every time you download an app, think of it as paying a toll – not in cash, but in access to your information. This toll doesn’t disappear when you stop using the app; unused apps continue to collect data in the background, giving you nothing in return. Imagine paying for a road you never drive on – it simply doesn’t make sense. Similarly, holding onto unused apps on your devices not only wastes storage but also creates additional vulnerabilities for cyberattacks, increasing the risk of malicious actors targeting your data.

The good news is, you don’t have to play along. By adopting smarter habits, you can take control of your digital footprint and protect your personal information. Start by downloading apps only when you need them. Use them for their intended purpose, and when you’re done, delete them. Most apps save your preferences and settings in the cloud, so deleting them from your device doesn’t mean losing valuable data. When you need the app again, a quick reinstall will bring everything back as it was.

Consider this example: when planning a trip, you might download an airline’s app to manage your booking and boarding passes. Once the trip is over, delete the app until your next journey. In the meantime, you’ll save space, reduce risk, and eliminate unnecessary data sharing.

Additionally, ask yourself if the app is even necessary in the first place. Many services provide the same functionality through a web browser, often collecting far less information than their app counterparts. Before downloading, try accessing the service via your browser – you might find it meets all your needs without the hidden costs.

By keeping only essential apps on your device, you become a more informed, security-conscious consumer. Remember, your data is valuable – don’t give it away for free. Whether it’s deleting unused apps, opting for web versions, or reevaluating your digital habits, small changes can make a big difference in safeguarding your information.

In cybersecurity, less is often more. You don’t always need the app – and you certainly don’t always need to keep it.