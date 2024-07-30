Vivo merges with hues of nature

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What is it?

Good performance meets revolutionary design in the Vivo Y100 4G, a smartphone that redefines mobile technology and nature with its stylish design, exceptional performance, and cutting-edge features. The phone is constructed with a plastic body, colour-changing fluorite AG glass, and a glass front, making it a stylish choice. Weighing only 186 grams, the device is designed to fit comfortably in users hands with its curved edges.

The breeze green colour variant of the phone stands out with its sleek, glossy look. Like a chameleon, the colour changes in different contexts, responding to new settings or temperatures. When I went outside to test this feature, I discovered that the colour transitions from a light green to a darker shade when exposed to UV light or daylight, enhancing its visual appeal and distinctiveness.

The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that delivers smooth, crisp visuals. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it offers enhanced responsiveness and smoothness, especially when navigating websites, playing high-frame-rate games, or watching movies. The variable refresh rate of 90 Hz helps reduce motion blur and balance battery life and performance.

The phone supports dual SIM, offering greater convenience and fewer connectivity issues, with the SIM slot also usable for a MicroSD card. Running on Android 14 with Funtouch 14, giving a smoother navigation experience and also enhancing memory management, multitasking skills, personalisation, privacy, and security. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor that makes the performance faster and efficient. The phone’s 128GB of RAM is decent, and it also supports external memory through a MicroSD card, allowing users to store multimedia and easily access files as needed.

The Vivo Y100 is equipped with a 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery that lasts long and charges quickly. According to Vivo, the battery can support YouTube video streaming for approximately 16 hours before it gets depleted, though extensive usage may cause overheating. Its 80W wired charger, using a type-C connection, fully charges the phone in less than an hour.

The camera quality on Vivo models improves with the latest models they introduce. The images are crisp and clear especially with its 50 MP rear aspherical high resolution camera and its 8 MP selfie camera has a more softer finish but still takes better pictures. With each shot, redefining me and glamming me up. Users can also explore the LED flash, panorama, HDR and other editing tools that the phone has for better pictures.

The sound quality is average with its stereo speakers, and it lacks an audio jack. But this is in line with the industry’s move towards wireless audio solutions, even though it may be a disadvantage for people who prefer wired headphones. But the device supports Bluetooth headphones and earbuds for improved audio and audiovisual experience.

What does it cost?

The phone retails for R9 999 in South Africa available in Crystal Black, Breeze Green.

Why does it matter?

The Vivo Y100 stands out with its stylish and elegant design, making it a must-have for anyone looking for an attractive colour changing smartphone. Its user-friendly interface and exceptional user experience make it suitable for both young and older users. As a mid-range phone, the device is not only affordable but it offers good value for money. It boasts the latest chip and processors, allowing it to compete with high-end phones while remaining budget-friendly. This combination of affordability and performance makes the phone a better choice in the mid-range market.

What are the biggest negatives?

The phone still uses 4G.

No audio jack.

No cooling system.

What are the biggest positives?

Affordable.

Lightweight.

Charges fast.

Changes colours.

Comes with a protective case.

*Angelique Mogotlane is a content editor – Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx.