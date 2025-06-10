MTN’s 2-wheel tech express hits the streets

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new Shesh@5G Motor Bike SIM Delivery Service transports SIM cards and home internet to customers’ doors in two hours.

Checkers Sixty60 riders might want to keep an eye on their mirrors – there’s a new biker in town. MTN has launched a Shesh@5G Motor Bike SIM Delivery Service, bringing SIM cards and home internet packages to customers’ doors within two hours.

Customers can place orders through MTN’s digital platforms, and a scooter delivers the SIM card or connectivity package directly to their location. Using the MTN app, one can complete the RICA process and activate the service.

“No more waiting 24 to 48 hours for delivery. No more standing in queues,” says Tania Ladopoulou, MTN GM for online and telesales. “With this new service, we are putting our customers first by delivering convenience, speed, and connection right to their doorstep.

“This is another ambition to bring seamless 5G Home connectivity to customers. As South Africa’s best and strong 5G network, we are focused on ensuring that our Home customers enjoy the best possible experience with the country’s most reliable and fastest 5G coverage.”

The service is currently available in select areas of Johannesburg and forms part of MTN’s broader push to expand digital access. The pilot aims to provide quicker access to mobile and home internet connectivity, supporting broader digital inclusion. MTN plans to expand the service nationwide to improve access to digital connectivity across SA.

“This is not just about faster service, it’s about inclusion,” says Ladopoulou. “We believe that everyone deserves a modern connected life, and they shouldn’t have to wait for it. Whether you’re connecting for the first time or upgrading to Shesh@5G, MTN is putting the power of instant connectivity in your hands.

“MTN is committed to bold innovation that improves lives. The Shesh@5G Motor Bike SIM delivery service is just the beginning of our journey to deliver a seamless, modern, connected life for all.”

This follows the recently announced Smartphone For All initiative, which offers entry-level 4G smartphones for R99 to eligible prepaid customers.