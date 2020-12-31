SA sweeps AppsAfrica awards

More than half of the 12 winners of the AppsAfrica Awards 2020 awards, which celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa, included South African teams.

The AppsAfrica Awards aims to provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and potential investment. AppsAfrica Winners are also invited to join Africa Tech Summit in 2021, to connect with tech leaders, corporates, and investors.

The sixth edition of the awards attracted more than 500 submissions from 51 countries, with solutions launched by start-ups, established ventures, and corporates.

The winners were:

Disruptive Innovation Award – 54gene (Nigeria)

HealthTech Award – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa / UK)

Best African App – Carry1st for Gebeta (South Africa)

Cybersecurity Award – Sendmarc (South Africa)

Blockchain Award Luno (United Kingdom/South Africa)

Media & Entertainment – myFanPark (South Africa/Nigeria)

EdTech Award – Xhuma (South Africa)

Agri & FoodTech Award – ComX (Nigeria)

FinTech Award – Beyonic (Uganda)

Social Impact – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa / UK)

eCommerce Award – Sokowatch (Kenya)

Mobility Award – Kobo360 (Nigeria)