Half-a-million apps wiped from Apple App Store

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The number of apps in the pioneering store drops to lowest level in 7 years.

The Apple App Store has recorded a sharp drop in the number of apps to historical lows. However, it hasn’t suddenly come under attack: the declining application count has mainly been driven by the company’s internal policies.

According to data analysed by Finbold, the number of apps in the App Store hit a seven-year low during the 3rd quarter (Q3) of 2022, to stand at 1,642,759. This represents a drop of 541,697, or 24.79%, from the 2,184,456 registered during Q2 2022.

The last time the number of apps was this low was during Q3 2015, at 1,672,271. The highest app count was recorded during Q1 2021 at 2,226,823.

Meanwhile, as of Q3 2022, Google Play Store hosts double the number of apps, at 3,553,050. Amazon’s Appstore has the third-highest number of applications, at 483,328.

The report stated: “It is worth noting that removing apps from the App Store is a perennial practice initiated by Apple as part of maintaining quality on the platform. However, the recent spike in removed apps can be attributed to several decisions by the company to improve user experience.”

With Apple building a reputation for changing policies, the number of apps on the App Store is likely to drop further as the company focuses on hosting quality software. At the same time, regulatory issues will potentially influence the outlook of the App Store further down the road.

For more information, visit: https://finbold.com/over-540000-apps-wiped-from-apple-app-store-in-q3-reaching-lowest-number-in-7-years/