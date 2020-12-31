World’s Top 10 women in tech span year’s disruption

Analytics Insight’s annual list of the top women driving the conjunction of tech and leadership globally covers all the bases of a bizarre year. It recognises ten women leaders who are transforming the world of technology and simultaneously managing key functions at many large organisations, but also provides an insight into how 2020 changes technology. Two of the featured women cover the year’s big disruptions: cloud computing and hygiene technology.

The cover story in Analytics Insight’s December issue, on the 10 Most Impactful Women in Technology 2020, features Anna N Schlegel, vice president of the global portfolio to market lifecycle at NetApp, a hybrid cloud data services and data management company. She manages three centres of excellence within the company, namely globalisation strategy, information engineering, and product portfolio solutions.

Amy Hedrick was named executive of the month. She is co-founder and CEO of Cleanbox, an eco-friendly, smart tech hygiene company, specialising in UVC surface decontamination. She helped the company grow from an idea to a multi-million dollar global business in just two years.

The issue also acknowledges the accomplishments of:

Alexandra Abrosimova: Abrosimova is the co-founder of Jelvix, where her role involves operational oversight and risk management, developing a risk management framework, managing a compliance monitoring policy, and being the key contact with the CEO for all operational queries.

Ana Hirsbrunner: As the President & Principal Owner of Synectics, Hirsbrunner oversees the program management office, technical innovation and corporate operations, including business development while implementing Synectics’ long-term strategic vision to be a leading women-owned small business (WOSB) in the federal market space.

Jamileh Elias: Elias has established a solid reputation as a trusted advisor to customers and teams to the world’s most leading multinationals. As president of global markets, EPSoft, Elias supports her clients and partners predominantly on promoting the company’s business development interests globally.

Janel Wellborn: Wellborn is the founder and managing partner of Peerless Partners, a boutique laser-focused consulting firm. Wellborn embeds herself within her clients’ organisations and enables them to meet customer needs and deliver measurable business value.

Neha Bagaria: Bagaria is the founder and CEO of JobsForHer. The company aims to enable women to start, restart, and rise in their careers by connecting them with job opportunities, re-skilling, mentorship, networking, and community. It connects 2-million women registered on the platform to 7,500+ companies across India.

Shana Cosgrove: Cosgrove is the founder and CEO of Nyla Technology Solutions which specialises in software systems development for the USA government. Its services involve full-stack software engineering, data science and engineering, cloud-based systems administration, and cybersecurity tool development.

Neha Narkhede: Narkhede is the co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company currently valued at $4.5-billion. As a LinkedIn software engineer, she helped develop software platform Apache Kafka to handle the networking site’s huge influx of data.

Megan Price: As the executive director of the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, Price’s scientific work includes analysing documents from the National Police Archive in Guatemala and contributing analyses submitted as evidence in multiple court cases in Guatemala.