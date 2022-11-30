Collectors can now Rumble again

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The physical Collector’s Edition of arcade fighting game The Rumble Fish 2 is available to pre-order – and will include the original arcade version.

A physical English Collector’s Edition of The Rumble Fish 2, the sequel to the popular fighting game from Dimps Corporation, is now now available to pre-order. It will include The Rumble Fish Original Arcade Version of the game, which will only be available in this Collector’s Edition, says 3goo and Limited Run Games.

“The team at Dimps is made up of developers who were originally behind the creation of Street Fighter and the Fatal Fury series, and also developed iconic fighting games such as Street Fighter IV and several iterations of the Dragon Ball franchise,” says Nicolas Di Costanzo, 3goo president. “This is an iconic game and we’re really delighted to be able to bring The Rumble Fish 2, plus the addition of The Rumble Fish 1 in the Collector’s Edition, to consoles for the first time.”

The Collector’s Edition of The Rumble Fish 2 will include a physical copy of The Rumble Fish 2 game with download codes for 3 DLC characters and The Rumble Fish 1 game; Collector’s Edition Box; Soundtrack; Art Book; Strategy Guide and Command List. The Collector’s Edition can be pre-ordered from Limited Run Games via Amazon for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for $69.

The Collector’s Edition will include:

The Rumble Fish Original Arcade Edition The Rumble Fish Original Arcade Version of the game – A faithful porting of the very first Atomiswave Version of The Rumble Fish series, which you can only get in the Collector’s Edition. Artbook – A precious mockup provided by Dimps to show the behind-the-scenes of The Rumble Fish 1 Introduction of all characters (profiles, backbone images, endings, original designs) plus an exclusive interview from designer YukinariZ. Special Soundtrack – 36 tracks from The Rumble Fish Original Arcade Edition including all stage BGM and voices.

The Rumble Fish 2 The Rumble Fish 2 game Outerbox – A newly designed box by an original artist of Dimps. Strategy Guidebook – Tactical advice from The Rumble Fish 2 about new characters (Lud, Sheryl, Mito, and Bazoo) to improve your PvP skills. eg. Mito explaining the variety of tactics you can take after the Impact Break Command List – A classic arcade style card for players to read anytime whilst playing. DLC Characters – Three boss characters are also included with the Collector’s Edition of the game



Developed for the Atomiswave arcade platform and debuting in 2005, The Rumble Fish 2delighted players with its flashy, technical gameplay governed by five buttons and two super move gauges. It stood out with a colorful cast of 16 characters. Exclusive to arcades until now, this new release marks the first time The Rumble Fish 2 will be officially available on consoles and PC.

The Rumble Fish 2 is launching digitally worldwide on 8 December 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide alongside the Collector’s Edition in Japan.

The English Collector’s Edition will be released in the second quarter of 2023. The Japanese edition will be available on 8 December 2022 in Japan.