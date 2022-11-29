Fire up the grill for BBQ feast

Explore the world and learn culinary skills and techniques on World Of Flavour with Big Moe, from today.

The champion pitmaster Big Moe Cason leaves his culinary comforts behind and embarks on an epic journey to seek out the most mouth-watering dishes cooked over an open flame. He spans the globe to connect with new cultures and serve up meals to make the locals proud. He also dives for fresh conch in the Bahamas, roasts ‘gator in Louisiana, connects with his roots in South Carolina and braves piranha-infested waters in Colombia. Along the way, Moe explores the many connections between American barbecue and cultures around the world. World of Flavour with Big Moe starts airing today (Wednesday, 30 November 2022) at 21:00 on National Geographic (DStv 181 and Starsat 220).

Episodes of World Of Flavour With Big Moe Cason include the following:

South Carolina Soul

Big Moe journeys to Charleston, South Carolina to explore the cuisine and its unique connections to Black history and culture. With the help of some local chefs, he learns a new way to make sausage, hunts for oysters, and tries to keep all his fingers while crabbing. But can his knowledge help him create an authentic low country dish good enough to win over the locals at a big-time food festival?

Cowboys and ‘Cue in Colombia

Big Moe travels all the way to Colombia to discover one of the world’s oldest methods of cooking meat over an open fire. Along the way, he visits a street vendor to snack on insects, braves piranha and crocodile infested waters. And, while at a natural preserve called El Encanto de Guanapalo, he seeks knowledge from a group of traditional Colombian cowboys.

Gumbo, Gator, and Grillin’

Big Moe journeys deep into the Louisiana bayou to discover the soulful flavours of Creole and Cajun food. He hunts gators, uses a bow to catch redfish, welds his own grill, and learns from the best chefs and farmers how to make authentic gumbo and boudin sausage. Can he use his new culinary skills – with a Big Moe twist – to win over the hearts of both Creole and Cajun guests at a local boucherie?

Bahamas Barbecue

Big Moe explores the culinary world of the Bahamas with Chef Simeon Hall, including diving for conch, sourcing some local cedar wood, chasing crabs on land, and welding his own BBQ from a tire rim and a stool. After learning some of the Bahamian techniques and recipes, Moe cooks up a BBQ feast to share with friends.

World Of Flavour With Big Moe Cason is produced by Hit + Run for National Geographic. For Hit + Run, executive producers are Rob Shaftel and Elizabeth Ashe and co-executive producers are Matt Koed and Noah Korn. For National Geographic, Sean David Johnson is executive producer, Bengt Anderson is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.