Go ‘Behind The Ruck’ with Rudy Paige and Juan De Jongh

The hot new podcast series is presented by two rugby powerhouses.

Get ready to dive deep into the world of rugby like never before as two rugby legends, Rudy Paige and Juan De Jongh, step up to the mic and bring you the exhilarating rugby podcast, Behind The Ruck.

With their wealth of experience, infectious personalities, and insider insights, Rudy and Juan are here to change the game and take you on a rollercoaster ride through the world of rugby.

While Rudy may have hung up his boots, his love for the game has only grown stronger, as he now shares his passion as a dedicated coach. Juan, on the other hand, continues to dazzle on the field as a key player for Western Province. Together, they make the ideal team to host Behind The Ruck.

Get ready for a whirlwind adventure through the world of rugby, where Rudy and Juan spill the beans on past experiences, dissect current games, and provide unique perspectives on trending rugby news and headlines. But that’s not all – they’ll also take you behind the scenes of their off-field interests and engage in conversations with special guests that will leave you in stitches.

As Rudy and Juan put it, Behind The Ruck was born from a desire to showcase a different narrative in South African rugby. The dynamic duo saw an untapped niche in the market, where the voices of players were underrepresented. They wanted a platform where they could share their own stories, inspire the youth, and connect with fellow rugby enthusiasts on a personal level. They believe that by sharing their challenges, experiences, and unique sense of humour, they can motivate and uplift the next generation of rugby players. As Juan puts it, “We wanted to write our own story, not the way we’re expected to tell it.”

Behind The Ruck is not just a podcast; it’s a celebration of rugby, camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of its hosts.

