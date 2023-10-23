Trevor Noah heads for Spotify

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

South Africa’s most celebrated entertainer will launch ‘What Now?’, an original podcast, on 9 November.

Spotify’s new original Podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah, will launch on Thursday, 9 November, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Spotify promises you will hear Trevor Noah in a way you’ve never heard him before.

“What Now? with Trevor Noah is a show where in each episode Trevor will go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders,” says the steaming service. “These are the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes, full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style. “

What Now? with Trevor Noah is executive produced by Trevor Noah and Ben Winston alongside Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky; and produced by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

The series is hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, with Spotify serving as the exclusive sales partner. Presenting sponsors for the podcast include Amazon, Audi, Microsoft, Prize Picks, Smirnoff and Starbucks.

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and is known for being the most recent host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central, as well as the host of the Grammy Awards for the past three years. Trevor is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

Spotify is the #1 podcast publisher in the U.S. and holds the top spot in numerous international markets. With more than 5-million podcast titles available in 170+ markets, there are now over 100-million podcast listeners on Spotify.

* For more information, visit Spotify’s for the Record here.