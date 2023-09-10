Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Catch a live stream Q&A with the original members of Talking Heads, along with an exclusive IMAX Live Experience of the legendary ‘Stop Making Sense’ concert movie.

Stop Making Sense is considered to be the greatest concert film of all time. It brings the Talking Heads concert at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983, featuring band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, to the biggest screens in the country for one night only.

Stop Making Sense: The IMAX Live Experience is an exclusive IMAX Live 40th Anniversary Event, which includes a screening of the concert film followed by a live stream Q&A reuniting the four original band members, takes place at 19:00 on Tuesday, 12 September at Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX cinemas at Mall of Africa in Midrand and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs) and conceived for the stage by David Byrne, the film captures the band at its exhilarating best, in this new and complete 4K restoration for the film’s 40th anniversary. The concert features an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians including Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt, alongside the band members.

The film’s running time is 88 minutes, and the live stream Q&A will play out thereafter for a further 30 minutes.