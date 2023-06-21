Trevor Noah comes to Spotify

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

One of the world’s most successful comedians will feature in a new Original Podcast.

Spotify is set to debut a weekly Original Podcast with Trevor Noah, one of the most successful comedians in the world and a New York Times best-selling author.

The new podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective, to deliver his unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.

Launching later this year, the series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and influential and interesting figures around the world. The new original series will be available on numerous platforms.

The Spotify partnership with Noah is similar to that with many of the most popular podcast creators in the world, including Alex Cooper, Louis Theroux, Emma Chamberlain, Dax Shepard, Markiplier, Drew Afualo, and Lena Situations.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people, ” says Noah.” We’ll also probably fix every single-issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Julie McNamara, Spotify VP and head of Global Podcast Studios, says: “Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100-million podcast listeners around the world.”

The news was revealed during a conversation between Trevor Noah and Spotify’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, as part of the Spotify Beach daytime line-up taking place at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France. In addition to his new podcast announcement, they discussed navigating different mediums to forge a deeper connection with audiences and how creators can effectively leverage new technologies in an ever-evolving media landscape.

