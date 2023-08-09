Michelin launches ‘What’s Treading’ podcast

Bongani Bingwa and Gavin Kelly from What's Treading

The new thought leadership platform is aimed at giving a holistic view on South Africa’s commercial industry and how to get the economy moving.

Michelin is backing a new thought leadership platform called What’s Treading, an industry-focused podcast that looks at ways to get South Africa’s economy moving.

What’s Treading will bring key opinion leaders from across the commercial industry to share issues, insights, and solutions on South Africa’s key sectors, including construction, mining, transport, and agriculture.

The South African economy has faced a barrage of issues in the last few years. Crippling power cuts, volatile commodity prices, ailing infrastructure and a challenging external environment have hampered growth, leading to low levels of business and consumer confidence.

Using this as a starting point, What’s Treading, has curated some of the best minds in commerce to give a holistic view of not only the issues, but also offer innovative and pragmatic solutions.

Leading the conversation is veteran journalist, Bongani Bingwa, who takes listeners on a journey with the likes of Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly, Commercial Transport Academy CEO Nicci Scott Anderson, Hello Tractor founder Jehiel Oliver, PPC’s South African Cement and Materials Division MD Njombo Lekula, author and chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) Wandile Sihlobo, Green Transport and Net Zero activist and author Abdool Kamdar, and MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert.

Each episode homes in on a specific sector, giving listeners in-depth industry insights, challenges and, most importantly, solutions. What’s Treading is an attempt to start and have honest conversations about what is needed from government, business and labour to kickstart the country’s economic engine.

“Each episode is truly an eye opener and will leave listeners hopeful and energised to play their part toward the success of our country,” says Saajid Hoosen, Michelin marketing manager for the sub-Saharan Africa business-to-business division.

What’s Treading explores topics like nurturing and growing the pipeline of women truck drivers, educating more people on sustainability and net zero initiatives in the transport sector, using technology in agriculture to empower small scale farmers, and building capability in the construction industry to grow the economy.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube. Watch the video podcast at https://linktr.ee/whatstreading