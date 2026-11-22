Photo courtesy Robot toasters.

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‘A Thousand Cloys’ puts a swarm of high-tech robots to work mining resources and clearing radiation, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Kalahari has never looked quite like this. A new game takes the name of the southern African desert to a distant planet, where acid lakes, towering mountains and mysterious doors lie hidden beneath radioactive fog.

The planet provides the setting for A Thousand Cloys, an exploration and resource-management game launching on Steam today (23 November 2026). Players work for Cloys Inc, a futuristic toaster manufacturer that has assigned them to remove radioactive contamination while harvesting materials.

The company provides robotic machines, known as Cloys, that can prepare breakfast, make phone calls and mine materials in hazardous conditions. Players can gather resources manually or leave the robots to work automatically while focusing on other tasks.

Collected materials can be spent on constructing buildings and improving equipment. Upgrades make manual gathering more effective, giving players the choice of actively managing their operation or allowing the machines to continue working independently.

Exploration plays an important role in progression. Monoliths, pulsating fields and other unusual structures lie hidden across Kalahari. As players lift the radioactive fog, they discover locations that can help expand their operations.

Unlike conventional upgrade systems, where improvements are selected from a menu, the game’s upgrade tree is scattered across the planet. Players must locate the upgrades through exploration before spending their earnings to unlock them.

Progress continues across multiple sessions. Once players have accumulated enough money, they can end a session and invest in permanent outpost upgrades. These improvements carry over to subsequent attempts, helping players reach previously inaccessible areas and collect more resources.

The single-player game was developed by Grhyll at independent studio 3-50. The developer has nearly 15 years of experience in the games industry, having worked on titles including Cairn, Furi and Haven. A playthrough is estimated to take between 15 and 20 hours.

* Visit the Steam page for ‘A Thousand Cloys’ here.