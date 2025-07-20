Robbie Williams biopic swings onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Better Man’ reimagines the pop icon as a CGI chimpanzee in a musical that earned Oscar and BAFTA nominations.

In the biographical musical Better Man, Robbie Williams’ life is reimagined, with the British pop singer portrayed as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee. This CGI and motion-capture depiction symbolises Williams’ self-perception of feeling “less evolved than others”.

Better Man is streaming on Showmax from today (19 July 2025). The film, which released in cinemas earlier this year, is directed by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman).

Better Man earned nominations for Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards, Best Special Visual Effects at the BAFTA Awards, and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. The film won multiple honours at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, including Best Film, Best Direction, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Score.

Set in 1980s England, the movie follows Williams’ early interest in music, his rise to fame with Take That, and his transition to a solo career. It explores the pressures of public life, including his experiences with self-doubt, addiction, and creative disagreements. The narrative addresses his personal challenges, such as family tensions and mental health struggles.

Who is Robbie Williams?

Williams rose to fame as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995 before embarking on a solo career in 1996. His debut studio album, Life thru a Lens, released in 1997, included the hit single Angels, which became his best-seller.

His follow-up album, I’ve Been Expecting You, featured chart-topping tracks like Millennium and She’s the One, marking his first and second number-one singles.

Williams has achieved remarkable success, earning 18 Brit Awards – a record – including four for Best British Male Artist, two for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Icon Award.

Williams sold over 75-million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history. Highlights include his record-breaking Progress tour with Take That and his iconic Knebworth concerts, which drew 375,000 fans. He was honoured with the freedom of Stoke-on-Trent and a UK Music Hall of Fame induction.

Cast

Jonno Davies leads as Robbie Williams. Steve Pemberton plays Peter, Williams’ father, Kate Mulvany takes on the role of his mother, Janet, and Alison Steadman appears as his grandmother, Betty.

Damon Herriman portrays Nigel Martin-Smith, the manager of Take That, while Jake Simmance, Liam Head, Jesse Hyde, and Chase Vollenweider play Williams’ bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Jason Orange, respectively.