Road trip game ‘Outbound’ reaches 1m wishlists

In the cozy survival adventure, players transform a camper van into a personalised home on wheels for an off-grid journey.

Outbound, a cozy road trip game that blends slow living with open-world exploration, has reached one million wishlists on Steam. This points to growing interest ahead of its release next year.

Outbound combines creativity and survival, allowing players to build, craft, and explore as they journey through a near-future utopia. Starting with a simple camper van, players can expand, decorate, and customise it into a personalised home on wheels powered by renewable energy.

The modular building system supports sustainable living through farming, cooking, and resource management. The game can be played solo or in a four-player co-op mode.

Image courtesy Square Glade Games.

“Hitting one-million wishlists is a dream come true,” says Marc Volger, co-founder of developer Square Glade Games. “Our community has been incredible from day one, and now, with our backers helping us test the game hands-on, we’re one big step closer to creating the cozy road-trip experience everyone’s been waiting for.”

The game’s Kickstarter campaign received funding from over 5,000 backers, collectively raising more than €265,000. Closed beta playtests are underway for Kickstarter Beta Edition and Alpha backers.

Where to play Outbound?

Outbound is planned to launch in the first half of 2026 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is developed by Square Glade Games and published by Silver Lining Interactive.