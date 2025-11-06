New comic-styled shooter launches today

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

With roguelite and survival components, ‘Skopje ’83’ follows a mysterious catastrophe in a reimagined version of Macedonia.

Skopje ’83 launches on PC today (7 November 2025), bringing a comic book-inspired world of survival and chaos to players.

The indie game weaves roguelite progression with action-driven exploration and storytelling, unfolding in a transformed version of the Macedonian capital following a mysterious catastrophe.

Players can enter a city overrun by mutated abominations, scavenging resources, crafting blueprints, and fighting to uncover the secrets of an alternate-history Balkans infused with occult science and retro-futuristic technology. Each run presents the player with a different challenge, as enemy placements, loot, and routes change every time the player dies and returns.

A central feature of the game is the DOM, a mobile base in the form of a bus that can be driven around the city. It serves as both refuge and upgrade hub, allowing players to enhance weapons and abilities that persist between runs.

Skopje ’83 supports both single-player and online co-op modes, letting friends explore and survive together. Partial controller support includes Xbox and DualShock controllers, and the title supports English (full interface, audio, and subtitles), Simplified Chinese (interface and subtitles), and Macedonian (interface and subtitles).

Where to play Skopje ’83?

Skopje ’83 is available to play on PC via Steam and Epic Games. It is developed by Dark‑1 and published by PM Studios.