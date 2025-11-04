Sci-fi survival game ‘Icarus’ to launch on consoles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Like the PC version, the ‘Console Edition’ lets players explore a hostile world filled with deadly wildlife and extreme weather.

The sci-fi survival game Icarus: Console Edition will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 next year (2026). The game was originally released for PC in 2021.

The reveal took place during last month’s Galaxies Showcase, an annual live-streamed gaming event.

The game is set on the hostile planet of Icarus, where humanity’s attempt to terraform a new home has spectacularly failed. Players can encounter both Earthlike and alien environments filled with deadly fauna, toxic air, and sky-shattering lightning storms.

Photo courtesy GRIP Studios.

With up to four-player PvE, players can explore, craft, hunt, and prospect for invaluable exotic matter as they fight to survive the formidable final frontier.

Icarus: Console Edition features both the original base game released on PC, together with the New Frontiers Expansion, which unleashes the non-terraformed, alien region of Prometheus for an additional 64km2 of terrain to explore. Prometheus adds a further three deadly biomes, a host of mutated, indigenous apex predators, over 30 additional workshop items, and the ability to craft more than 100 new items.

The New Frontiers Expansion includes six narrative-driven missions across a single-story arc, unveiling secrets lurking in the planet’s shadows.

Photo courtesy GRIP Studios.

Icarus was created by Dean Hall (DayZ, Stationeers) and his RocketWerkz studio. The console version is being developed in collaboration with Czechia’s GRIP Studios, part of the GRIP Digital family.

“I’ve wanted to bring the hostile, extraterrestrial world of Icarus to console platforms for a long time, and it’s somewhat fitting – given its sci-fi setting – that Icarus: Console Edition was announced during the Galaxies showcase,” says Dean Hall, RocketWerkz founder.

“We strived to make the game the ultimate survival experience, where fauna, flora, and the planet itself provided no safe haven for humanity. We look forward to welcoming Xbox and PlayStation players to the Icarus community early next year.”

Jakub Mikyska, GRIP Digital CEO, says: “We fell in love with what RocketWerkz and Dean had created when Icarus first launched on PC in 2021. The game’s imaginative and hostile alien wilderness, coupled with their trademark survival expertise made it a compelling experience, one that we couldn’t put down.”

Where to play Icarus?

Icarus: Console Edition is available to wishlist on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. It will launch in the first quarter of 2026. The PC edition is available on Steam.