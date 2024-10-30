Wheels of the Week: A silent bolt of lightning on the road

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The BMW i5 M60 electric sedan is a sight to (almost) behold as it accelerates away, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I recently had the pleasure of driving the BMW i5 M60, the electric performance sedan that promises to redefine the driving experience.

The i5 M60 is a sight to behold. Its sleek, aerodynamic design, combined with the signature BMW kidney grilles, gives it a futuristic yet classic appeal. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials and a minimalist yet luxurious aesthetic. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long drives seem shorter.

But it is under the hood (or rather, where the hood would be) where the real magic happens. The i5 M60 boasts a dual-motor setup that delivers a staggering 454.1kW and 1056.5Nm of torque. This translates to mind-bending acceleration. The car launches off the line with a force that pushes you back into your seat, and it continues to accelerate with relentless power, just like a silent bolt of lightning.

The handling is equally impressive. The i5 M60 feels incredibly agile and responsive, thanks to its advanced chassis tuning and all-wheel-drive system. It corners with precision and stability, making it a joy to drive on winding roads. The regenerative braking system is smooth and effective, providing plenty of stopping power and helping to extend the range.

Speaking of range, the i5 M60 can travel up to 510km on a single charge. This is a decent range for an electric car, but it is worth noting that real-world range can vary depending on driving conditions and habits. The car supports fast charging, which can replenish the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes.

My favourite part of any vehicle is the infotainment system. The i5 was no different. The screen is crystal clear and the infographics beautifully displayed. Connection to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is wireless and instant. The 360-degree camera is accurate and makes reversing or parking that much easier.

The cargo capacity is remarkably adequate with sufficient space for two large suitcases and lots of smaller bags.

The BMW i5 M60 is a truly impressive electric car that delivers on its promise of performance and luxury. It is a car that will appeal to both electric vehicle enthusiasts and those looking for a high-performance sedan.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

