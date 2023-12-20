Choose the right PC

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Storage? Speed? Power? Here are 9 tips to ensure you get the best device for your needs and budget.

Purchasing a new PC is exciting but also daunting. It means a fresh device with new features, adding a big boost to productivity and convenience. But buying a new PC, whether a laptop or desktop, is also risky. Is it the right fit? Does it have all the necessary features? Will it continue to perform?

“Customers have two challenges when selecting a PC,” says Riaad Mangera, head of product at Acer Africa. “They want something that is reliable and from a brand that will stand behind their device. They also hope the device will do what they need. A new PC is a serious financial investment. But rushing in and only looking at price and power could lead to disappointment.”

Riaad Mangera, head of product at Acer Africa

With all that pressure, it becomes intimidating to select a new device. Fortunately, the process can be straightforward. Acer’s people are experts at aligning the right device with what customers want and need. Here are their tips to make your next device choice:

Function: Start by deciding what the device will do. Should it be highly portable for classes or remote work? Should it handle design work and video editing? Should it be easy to use for presentations and meetings? Must it have good sound and a big screen for streaming binges? Consider what you need from the device, and what you’d like and can do without.

Budget: What are you hoping to pay? Pricing goes both ways: don’t expect to get a high-end gaming PC for the price of an entry-level student laptop, but also don’t simply buy the biggest and most expensive device if a lightweight travel companion makes much more sense.

Operating system: Do you need a Windows system, or will an alternative such as a Chromebook work better? This choice depends on what software you want to run. Will the operating system support that software? Are there alternatives if you can’t use your preferred software? You might run software that only works on Windows, or you use online software that you can load on any device.

Size: Size influences performance and price. Do you want a large device that primarily sits on a desk or a sleek, compact device that can go wherever you do? Do you want a stunning large screen or the convenience of a small display? Decide what size device you want, as it will influence your price and performance choices.

Speed: The speed of a device is relative to what you need. A gaming machine needs to be fast and powerful with lots of memory. A travel-ready business laptop can use less-powerful hardware but still deliver good speeds for its function. Buying the biggest and most powerful system might seem wise, but it can be a waste of money.

Storage: How much storage do you need? A desktop PC has extra slots for additional drives, but you might not need it. If you primarily save documents and images (or use cloud storage), most laptop storage is fine (and you can add external drives for extra storage). Yet, if you expect to save big files, such as video edits, databases, or game downloads, consider more storage.

Battery: Nobody wants a device that runs out of power too quickly. For laptops, look at the battery life of the device. Don’t just take manufacturer claims at face value; those are often based on idealised scenarios. Do some research—reviews from other users are a good source for real-world battery performance. If you are looking at a desktop PC, consider adding a UPS for backup power.

Warranty & Support: 1 year is a typical length for a device’s warranty. Things go wrong, so consider what might happen if your device breaks after a year. Can you afford to replace or repair it? A 2- or 3-year warranty is a good idea. Also, check if the brand has good support: do they have a professional call centre with a good reputation? Are they willing to go further to solve your problems? Do they care about helping you or just selling you something?

Extras: You can consider extra features once you address the above points. Perhaps you want a touch screen or a convertible laptop that turns into a tablet. Maybe you need a new gaming graphics card that can deliver ray tracing. Or music and movies are your thing, so you want excellent built-in speakers (or a speaker accessory).

Says Mangera: “Don’t just get the biggest and most expensive device. If you know what you need, you’ll get a device that suits you and will serve you for many years. Select a brand such as Acer that cares about quality, support, and making sure you get what you need. Life’s too short to throw money at the wrong device!”