Acer laptop Games SA market

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 laptop is a computing solution for students and young professionals.

Acer has launched the Aspire Lite 14 laptop in South Africa, in partnership with Game. The budget-friendly laptop supports Windows 11, features 8GB DDR5 and solid-state performance. The device is a computing solution for students and young professionals.

WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 are available on the device. It includes USB Type-C, HDMI, MicroSD, and DisplayPort over USB-C connection options. One can access memory cards with the onboard reader. Videocalls are possible with its UHD webcam and microphone.

“A laptop is a serious investment that must balance performance, value and price,” says Lesego Bobbi Nyamane, marketing manager at Acer Africa. “Acer makes among the most powerful and specialised laptops on the market—we take that experience and distil it into a laptop that delivers real value and performance without cutting corners. The Acer Aspire Lite 14 shows that we are listening and designing our laptops to meet our customers’ expectations.”

The Lite 14 is available in two models with the next-generation Intel Core i3-N300 and Intel Processor N100 chips powering the laptops. Both feature a 14” 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display.

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 is available at a recommended retail price of R 5,999 (Intel Processor N100), and R 7,999 (Intel Core i3-N300) at Game stores and through their online retail outlets. Purchases include a mouse and laptop bag.