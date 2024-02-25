Acer launches new Swift laptops with Ryzen AI

Acer has announced new models of the Acer Swift Edge 16 and Acer Swift Go 14 laptops that blend AI power and innovative features in thin and light devices. The latest additions to the Swift lineup feature AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with up to AMD Radeon 780M Graphics and equipped with Ryzen AI for versatile performance and support for Acer’s AI-powered capabilities such as Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurfiedView, and the new Acer LiveArt photo-editing feature.

Intuitive control and seamless navigation on the AI PCs are made possible thanks to the AcerSense application and Copilot in Windows with instant access through dedicated keys. Users can also appreciate clear images and rich colors when working or streaming through the OLED laptops’ displays, as well as Microsoft Pluton technology, enabled by default, to help secure devices, personal data, and encryption keys.

Acer provided the following information:

Designed to deliver premium AI experiences and reliable performance for everyday productivity, the Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with Ryzen AI technology built in. AMD’s latest processors enable the efficient distribution of AI workloads between accelerators on the NPU, GPU, and CPU, to advance user experiences with AI technology on the devices. It leverages AMD’s “Zen 4” processor architecture with up to eight cores and delivers up to 16 threads of processing power, so creative professionals and mainstream users can expect fast, power-efficient computing and longer battery life on the ultrathin Swift laptops.

Support for AI features further complements the appeal and usability of the Swift laptops to various users and functions. The everyday AI companion can be accessed with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key, harnessing the power of AI to optimise time spent on tasks while working or creating. Acer’s AI-powered solutions such as Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice enhance conferencing sessions, while Acer QuickPanel allows for swift and easy fixtures to the video conferencing tools. The AcerSense utility app helps users take control and manage device systems with one click of the AcerSense key, and the new Acer LiveArt feature utilises AI technology to quickly edit images with a control panel that instantly surfaces when an image or screenshot is taken on the device.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 is crafted to deliver optimal performance without compromising portability. Encased in an ultra-thin and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis that measures just 1.23 kg and 12.95 mm in height, the sleek design blends form and function while housing powerful hardware that can handle AI demands. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor, integrated with AMD Radeon 780M graphics and AMD Ryzen AI, and comes with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Paired with Acer’s own AI solutions, the laptop is equipped to handle everyday computing tasks and is ready to bring AI experiences closer to users.

The Swift Edge 16 boasts a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel capable of projecting amazing visuals and hues thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The narrow bezels, less than 0.2 ms response time, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification further highlight the exceptional visual clarity of the OLED laptop.

The device also gives users an edge in terms of connectivity and security with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility to ensure swift network speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and low latencies of under 2 ms, while the secured-core PC features Microsoft Pluton to keep the device protected against modern cyber threats. For added convenience, the Swift Edge 16 comes with all the essential ports at users’ disposal; HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C ports (supporting USB4 with speeds of 40Gbps, DisplayPort, and USB charging), two USB Type-A port, and a MicroSD Card slot.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is a powerful device that can handle the most demanding workloads with ease. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and Ryzen AI that delivers up to 60% improved AI performance from the previous generation to provide users with enhanced AI experiences on-the-go. The laptop supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and works hand in hand with Acer’s own AI technology, making experiences more seamless and enjoyable on the device. The processors are also integrated with a Microsoft Pluton security processor to harden the Windows 11 PC’s protection of sensitive data and information.

Users are treated to smooth, eye-catching visuals on the 14-inch laptop with up to a 2.8K OLED display and a 90 Hz refresh rate or a touchscreen option on an IPS LCD (1920×1200) panel for users who prefer to tap and swipe. The thin and light aluminium body adds to the device’s visual aesthetic and is tailored for dynamic lifestyles, while the fully extendable 180o hinge and OceanGlass touchpad with 44% larger space make it easier to work and scroll within any setting.

On top of these features, the Swift Go 14 productivity-boosting technology such as a 1440p QHD webcam, a 100W battery with quick-charging capabilities, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and essential connectivity features; dual USB Type-C ports that also support USB4, DisplayPort, and USB charging capabilities, an HDMI 2.1 port, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MicroSD card.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) will be available in South Africa in May 2024, starting at R29,999.The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63​) will be available in South Africa in May 2024, starting at R19,999.