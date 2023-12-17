Honor gears up with smart tech gifts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

With the holiday season being one of the busiest times of the year, many of us are prone to leaving festive season shopping to the very last minute. With the thought of searching endless shelves among crowds and queues enough to make anyone feel queasy, Honor has rounded up a selection of smart gifts geared towards all members of a family.

With Honor’s selection of technology products, shopping for tech lovers during the holiday season is suddenly much easier. From smartphones, to tablets and laptops, Honor has options for every aspect of the tech lives of loved ones this holiday season.

Packed with innovative features and long-lasting batteries for a better entertainment experience, these smart products aim to provide enhanced solutions for today’s digital lifestyles:

Honor N Series: Seize the essence of the festive season

Want to be more creative in seizing the unforgettable moments with families and friends during the holidays? Try the iconic Honor N Series this New Year.

Ring in the New Year with the cutting-edge Honor 90 5G, featuring state-of-the-art AI technology and top-notch innovations. Capture memorable moments with the AI Vlog Master and enjoy a crystal-clear view on the 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display, all powered by the ultra-sharp 200MP camera. Grab the Honor 90 5G as a bundled option with the Honor Watch 4, from R13,599.

Looking for a different option? Celebrate with the Honor 90 Lite 5G, featuring a powerful 100MP Main Camera that brings holiday moments to life in stunning detail. Sit back, unwind and indulge in TV shows and videos on the expansive 6.7-inch Honor FullView Display. With a remarkable 93.6% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin 1.1mm bezels, this device delivers an immersive viewing experience. Users can get the Honor 90 Lite at a special price, from R7,299, bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free.

Honor X Series

Explore options like the Honor X9a, Honor X8a, Honor X7a, Honor X6a and more, each tailored to cater to the unique needs of users. If you’re on the lookout for an affordable smartphone with practical features or a premium device with top-notch specifications, Honor offers a collection of smartphones designed to add an extra sparkle to the festive season.

Bringing a beyond-exceptional photography experience, Honor X9a boasts a robust 64MP triple camera, allowing users to capture more detail and vivid photos, perfect for budding photographers and creators who love to capture content on the go or during special moments with family and friends. Honor X9a is available for purchase and is priced from R10,999.

Looking for a gift for an extremely cool and brainy friend or family member, who is going to geek out over a tech gadget? Power and beauty wrapped into one small package, the Honor X8a comes with powerful capabilities across smartphone display, photography, videography, and storage. During the festive season, the Honor X8a will be available for purchase from R7,099.

In addition, the Honor X7a is available from R4,499, the Honor X6a from R3,299 and Honor X5 Plus from R2,299. A bit of everything, for everyone.

Honor Wearables and Audio

Apart from the offers on Honor smartphones, Honor also has great deals on its wearable and audio products. This gives consumers the chance to upgrade their smart devices and provides a variety of options for gift-giving.

Featuring stylish design and precise monitoring capabilities, the Honor Watch 4 boasts a large 1.75-inch AMOLED Colour Screen display with up to 60Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth Calling Support, and an impressive 14-day maximum battery life, allowing users to keep track of their wellbeing anytime, anywhere. During the offer time, Honor Watch 4 will be available for purchase at R3,299.

Honor Earbuds X5 Pro come with a 40-hour long battery life, effective active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality. It is also included in the holiday season offer, at a price of R999.

In addition, Honor Band 7 is available at a special price of R999.

Honor Pad X9

Boasting an impressive 11.5-inch Honor FullView Display, surround 6 speakers, and up to 128GB storage, the Honor Pad X9 offers a superior experience with its host of smart features and an elegant look. Honor Pad X9 is available from R5,999 for a limited time.