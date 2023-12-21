Honor climbs into Porsche

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The smartphone maker has teamed up with Porsche Design to combine cutting-edge technologies with functional design.

The global technology brand Honor and the luxury lifestyle brand Porsche Design have entered a strategic partnership to “combine exceptional and functional design with cutting-edge technology”.

The companies say they are driven by their shared values of consistently reaching for new excellence and pushing boundaries of what is possible. As a result, they will combine their respective design philosophies to create high-end smart devices and offer customers a luxury user experience in the world of electronics.

Since becoming independent in 2020, Honor has established itself as a key player in the smartphone industry. Through its vast research and development capabilities, it is pioneering various technologies, becoming an industry leader in foldable smartphones and mobile imaging innovations.

Its product and service portfolio includes smart, innovative products that offer a superior user experience and outstanding features, especially in areas of strong consumer demand, like battery life, display technology, photography, and videography.

Stefan Buescher the executive board of Porsche Lifestyle Group and George Zhao, CEO of Honor

Porsche Design brings its design expertise and decades-long experience in the luxury segment into the collaboration. The brand’s prestige and success stems from a timeless, functional, and purist design philosophy as defined by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. He not only designed the legendary Porsche 911, but also created the world’s first all-black wristwatch. Porsche Design has a 15-year legacy of success in the smartphone business having designed and co-developed numerous high-performance devices.

“The exclusive partnership with Honor is a milestone for the further expansion of Porsche Design’s iconic electronics product portfolio,” says Stefan Buescher, chairman of the executive board of Porsche Lifestyle Group.

“With Honor we have found the perfect brand partner to drive innovation and offer our customers exciting new products that perfectly combine exceptional design and outstanding performance. We share the same goal to become leaders in the modern luxury segment of smart devices.”

George Zhao, CEO of Honor, says: “We are honoured to work with a partner like Porsche Design and to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design and outstanding performance to bring state-of-the-art technology to the premium segment of smart devices.

“Honor’s human-centric design melds with Porsche Design’s brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between Honor and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world.”

The two brands say that, “by fusing innovative technology, pioneering product concepts, and timeless aesthetics,” they will bring cutting-edge innovation and premium purist design to the world of luxury smart devices.

The first jointly developed smart device between Honor and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China.