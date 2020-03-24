Rhythm of the Gods – out now

Join the strongest mortal warrior, Lyrik, and slide, jump and slash to the beat in Rhythm of the Gods, the debut game from Lyrelark Studios. Solve the problems that the mortal realm faces in this auto-running, Greek-inspired rhythm game.

Campaign mode consists of four two-part levels where players must fight a variety of mythological monsters that are causing a chorus of chaos to impress each god, and earn their right to challenge them one-on-one – in a battle of rhythm, of course. Keep in time and reveal each god’s true tune to persuade them that you have what it takes.

Procedurally generated Marathon Mode will test your stamina to keep to the beat. Giving users a new set of moves each time to keep them on their toes and ensuring only the best will earn those elusive Marathon exclusive trophies.

Each fast-paced rhythmic battle is set to original music from composer Nathan Fitzpatrick. With trophies, high scores and alternate difficulty levels to earn and beat you’ll be returning to take on the gods time and time again.

The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, Steam for PC, and the Google Play Store for Android.