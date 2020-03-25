New Overwatch character available in PTR

Echo, the new robotic hero in Overwatch, is a multirole evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence and represents the cutting edge of technology. Echo is a Damage category hero.

Echo was the creation of Singaporean scientist Dr Mina Liao, who was one of the earliest members of Overwatch. Prior to joining the organization, Dr Liao was widely considered one of the prominent experts in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Dr Liao dreamed of improving upon the original omnic designs, which became the basis for the Echo project. She created an adaptive robot that could be programmed to learn different functions – anything from medical support to construction – but with serious limits to independent decision making. Although Overwatch was wary of just how often and where they used Echo, Liao had programmed Echo with a powerful artificial intelligence that learned by observation. As a result, much of Liao’s behavi rs – including her speech – were adopted by Echo.

Abilities: