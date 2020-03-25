Stream of the Day
New Overwatch character available in PTR
Echo, the 32nd hero in Overwatch, is live on the Public Test Realm (PTR) on PC.
Echo, the new robotic hero in Overwatch, is a multirole evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence and represents the cutting edge of technology. Echo is a Damage category hero.
Echo was the creation of Singaporean scientist Dr Mina Liao, who was one of the earliest members of Overwatch. Prior to joining the organization, Dr Liao was widely considered one of the prominent experts in robotics and artificial intelligence.
Dr Liao dreamed of improving upon the original omnic designs, which became the basis for the Echo project. She created an adaptive robot that could be programmed to learn different functions – anything from medical support to construction – but with serious limits to independent decision making. Although Overwatch was wary of just how often and where they used Echo, Liao had programmed Echo with a powerful artificial intelligence that learned by observation. As a result, much of Liao’s behavi rs – including her speech – were adopted by Echo.
Abilities:
- Tri-Shot (Primary Fire) – Echo fires 3 shots at once, in a triangle pattern.
- Sticky Bombs (Secondary Fire) – Echo fires a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.
- Flight (Shift) – Echo surges forward quickly, then can fly freely.
- Focusing Beam (E) – Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health.
- Duplicate (Ultimate) – Echo duplicates a targeted enemy hero and gains use of their abilities
- Glide (Passive) – Echo can glide while falling.
Rhythm of the Gods – out now
The rhythm game by Lyrelark Studios, Rhythm of the Gods, is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.
Join the strongest mortal warrior, Lyrik, and slide, jump and slash to the beat in Rhythm of the Gods, the debut game from Lyrelark Studios. Solve the problems that the mortal realm faces in this auto-running, Greek-inspired rhythm game.
Campaign mode consists of four two-part levels where players must fight a variety of mythological monsters that are causing a chorus of chaos to impress each god, and earn their right to challenge them one-on-one – in a battle of rhythm, of course. Keep in time and reveal each god’s true tune to persuade them that you have what it takes.
Procedurally generated Marathon Mode will test your stamina to keep to the beat. Giving users a new set of moves each time to keep them on their toes and ensuring only the best will earn those elusive Marathon exclusive trophies.
Each fast-paced rhythmic battle is set to original music from composer Nathan Fitzpatrick. With trophies, high scores and alternate difficulty levels to earn and beat you’ll be returning to take on the gods time and time again.
The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, Steam for PC, and the Google Play Store for Android.
Ubisoft makes some games free
Social distancing over the weekends just got less boring, thanks to Ubisoft making games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint free to play over the weekends.
For those in need of some fun and new ways to stay occupied, Ubisoft has put together a list of games to use free, that can hopefully play even a small part in virtual comfort, escape, and togetherness right now. Some games will be free for a limited time, while other will remain free to keep.
From Tuesday, March 24 at 3PM SAST, until Saturday, March 28 at 3PM SAST, Child of Light will be available for free to download and keep on PC via Uplay.
Set in the fantastical, watercoloured world of Lemuria, Child of Light stars Aurora, a princess on a quest to save her kingdom with the help of a mystical companion named Igniculus. Throughout her journey, Aurora will recruit a colourful cast of allies to join her in the fight, confront enemies in turn-based combat, upgrade her team’s skills and gear to take on bigger challenges, and solve puzzles to progress through the world.
This weekend, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free on Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Uplay. In Ghost Recon Breakpoint, players are once again put in the boots of a Ghost, a soldier from an elite US Special Operations unit sent to the Auroa Archipelago to investigate Skell Technology and engage Cole D. Walker, former Ghost and leader of the Wolves.
Rabbids Coding is also available for free. Rabbids Coding presents the ideas and concept of learning how to code in the context of a game where players are tasked with cleaning up a spaceship overrun with Rabbids. For parents trying to keep their children occupied out of school, this is a fun tool to start learning the basics of coding. It doesn’t require any previous coding knowledge, and the instruction is presented with an easy-to-understand menu and user interface that encourage experimentation and learning at a comfortable pace. It’s suitable for anyone who can read and is available in English and French.
Continue to check https://free.ubisoft.com/ for updates on more free games, weekends and trials.