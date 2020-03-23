Stream of the Day
Ubisoft makes some games free
Social distancing over the weekends just got less boring, thanks to Ubisoft making games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint free to play over the weekends.
For those in need of some fun and new ways to stay occupied, Ubisoft has put together a list of games to use free, that can hopefully play even a small part in virtual comfort, escape, and togetherness right now. Some games will be free for a limited time, while other will remain free to keep.
From Tuesday, March 24 at 3PM SAST, until Saturday, March 28 at 3PM SAST, Child of Light will be available for free to download and keep on PC via Uplay.
Set in the fantastical, watercoloured world of Lemuria, Child of Light stars Aurora, a princess on a quest to save her kingdom with the help of a mystical companion named Igniculus. Throughout her journey, Aurora will recruit a colourful cast of allies to join her in the fight, confront enemies in turn-based combat, upgrade her team’s skills and gear to take on bigger challenges, and solve puzzles to progress through the world.
This weekend, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free on Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Uplay. In Ghost Recon Breakpoint, players are once again put in the boots of a Ghost, a soldier from an elite US Special Operations unit sent to the Auroa Archipelago to investigate Skell Technology and engage Cole D. Walker, former Ghost and leader of the Wolves.
Rabbids Coding is also available for free. Rabbids Coding presents the ideas and concept of learning how to code in the context of a game where players are tasked with cleaning up a spaceship overrun with Rabbids. For parents trying to keep their children occupied out of school, this is a fun tool to start learning the basics of coding. It doesn’t require any previous coding knowledge, and the instruction is presented with an easy-to-understand menu and user interface that encourage experimentation and learning at a comfortable pace. It’s suitable for anyone who can read and is available in English and French.
Continue to check https://free.ubisoft.com/ for updates on more free games, weekends and trials.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons out today
Happy Animal Crossing day! Users of the Nintendo Switch can now purchase the game in store or from the Nintendo eShop.
Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customise in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check-in and find new surprises all year round.
Features in the series include:
- Life on the Island: Nook Inc. confidently recommends a trip to a remote deserted island. And that’s not just because it’s the only company that offers this type of package. On the island, life is as peaceful and relaxing as it gets. Since the island is deserted, you can create your new life from the very beginning. Time flows as naturally as in the real world, including seasons and day and night cycles that mirror real time.
- DIY: By collecting specific materials around the island, you can craft a wide variety of things, including tools and furniture. DIY workshops teach you how to enrich your life by crafting DIY recipes. As you become more familiar with DIY, you can even learn special skills like changing the colour of your DIY furniture or decorating them with custom designs.
- NookPhone: Nook Inc. will provide some basic necessities and services, including your very own NookPhone. It has standard apps, like a camera and map, but over time, new applications will be added to support your island needs. The camera can be used to take in-game photos all over the island – you can even add fancy filters like all the cool kids are doing.
- Nook Miles: For players looking for more concrete goals, and to help offer guidance and inspiration on the island, you can take advantage of the Nook Mileage program. As you fulfil certain challenges and experiences, you will earn miles to pay off the cost of the getaway package or, eventually, to exchange for in-game rewards. Rewards range from in-game Nook Inc. merchandise and helpful items that can enrich your time on the island, to tickets that you can use to visit distant islands.
- Island Tours: These “mystery island tours” are at the whim of the pilot, so you never know where you will end up. Once on these smaller islands, feel free to gather as many items as you want – like DIY materials and creatures – and take them back with you to your island.
- Party Play: With the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway package, up to eight people can live on one island. In Party Play, you can call up to three other players to explore the island at the same time. Whoever calls the others will be the Leader, making the others the Followers.
- Land Development: While you can cross rivers on your island by pole-vaulting and climb elevated land using ladders, you can also change the landscape by adding bridges and slopes. Once your island is fully decked out, you’ll receive a permit to freely pave your own paths, as well as perform major construction like changing the paths of rivers or building and demolishing cliffs. With your own maintenance and construction permits, you can flex your creative muscles on the land itself, not just the stuff on it.
- NookLink: Yes, Tom Nook likes to put his name on everything. But when it’s a Nook product or service, you know you are getting something that’s high quality. With NookLink, which is part of the Nintendo Switch Online app, you can scan a Custom Design QR Code pattern from previous games Animal Crossing: New Leaf or Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer with your real-life smartphone and then download them to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. When connected online, you can talk with friends who also have the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game with the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app using your smartphone as a keyboard or for voice chat. NookLink will launch in March, soon after the selected departure included in your Deserted Island Getaway Package.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on the Nintendo Switch, and the game can be purchased physically in store, or digitally on the Nintendo eShop.
YouTube’s music guide to work from home
YouTube has outlined a few tips and tricks for keeping the work groove going, with special features on YouTube Music.
Working from home can be quite an adjustment, one that is more challenging than we might be led to believe. By now, you’ve probably looked up all the necessary information to help you make this transition, and found that most articles and blog posts advise you to arrange a home workspace, have a plan of action to help prioritise your tasks, stick to a schedule, and so on.
Once you’ve put in place all the measures necessary to ensure you are productive at home, you may want to look into setting the right ambience for you to get cracking. YouTube Music has your back.
Who Runs The World
International Women’s Month is still far from over, and the folks over at YouTube Music have compiled a selection of music by the top global female artists across musical genres.
A fan of noughties pop favourites like Beyonce, Britney, Mariah and Rihanna? They’ve got you covered with a 6 hour-long ‘00s Pop Divas playlist from that era. The Queens of Rap playlist has more than 120 songs from the best female emcees of all time, and the R&B Diva Classics playlist has 78 rhythm and blues standards. Regardless of your taste in music, there are a total of 10 girl power playlists you can choose from.
Mixed for You
Using AI and Machine learning, YouTube Music compiles all the songs it thinks you will like. The Liked songs playlist is autogenerated compiling all the songs you’ve liked on YouTube and YouTube Music, while the Discover Mix, updated every Wednesday, is a compilation of songs YouTube Music believes you’ll enjoy, plus it’s a great way for you to discover new favourites.
Today’s Hits
With more and more South Africans staying at home, it will be quite interesting to find out, and contribute to, what everyone is listening to locally. YouTube Music has 10 playlists under the Today’s Hits category, covering the Biggest Hits, SA Hip Hop Hotlist, Afro-soul Hotlist and a Gqom Hotlist to name a few for you to choose from.
Jog Your Musical Memory
Forgetting a song title happens to the best of us. With YouTube Music’s Smart Search feature, as a music lover, you can find any song, even if you can’t remember what it’s called. You can use descriptions, lyrics and even emojis to find the tracks you want to listen to. Smart Search facilitates most languages, including indigenous South African languages such as isiZulu and isiXhosa.
Hakuna Data Matata
With the ever-present threat of load shedding and expensive data, YouTube Music’s Smart Downloads, automatically saves music at night, when connected to Wi-Fi, allowing you to use less mobile data, enjoy a smoother updating experience and save up to 500 of your favourite songs offline using their Liked Songs playlist as well as other favourite playlists and albums.
The YouTube Music app is available to download from the Play Store and App Store today. Users can also check out the web player at music.youtube.com