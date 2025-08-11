Stream of the Day
Netflix drops first look at ‘One Piece’ S2
The journey to the Grand Line will stream in 2026, with season three set to film this year in Cape Town, South Africa.
Netflix has unveiled a first look trailer for One Piece season two during an annual celebration of the acclaimed manga in Tokyo, Japan. The trailer confirms a 2026 release date and announces a third season, which will begin production in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.
Set in a sprawling maritime world, the live-action series follows Luffy and the Straw Hats on a high-seas quest for adventure and the title of King of the Pirates. It is based on work by Eiichiro Oda. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in partnership with Shueisha, it blends action, fantasy, and humour.
One Piece season two synopsis
The new season will feature fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn.
As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. The season will introduce Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer–boy hybrid and a key character in the series. He will be played by Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Superman).
The returning cast from season one includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.
Oda has teased that the story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.
New upcoming characters include:
- Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks, Goliath) as Dragon
- Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram
- James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu
- Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) as Miss Goldenweek
- Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess
- Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as KM
- Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday
- Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar) as Nefertari Cobra
- Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, The Conners) as Dr Kureha
- Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent, Preacher) as Dr Hiriluk
- Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr 9
- Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr 5
- Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine
- David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr 3
- Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry
- Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy
- Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus
- Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi
- Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol
- Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton
- Joe Manganiello as Mr 0
- Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday