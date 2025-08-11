Netflix drops first look at ‘One Piece’ S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The journey to the Grand Line will stream in 2026, with season three set to film this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Netflix has unveiled a first look trailer for One Piece season two during an annual celebration of the acclaimed manga in Tokyo, Japan. The trailer confirms a 2026 release date and announces a third season, which will begin production in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.

Set in a sprawling maritime world, the live-action series follows Luffy and the Straw Hats on a high-seas quest for adventure and the title of King of the Pirates. It is based on work by Eiichiro Oda. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in partnership with Shueisha, it blends action, fantasy, and humour.

One Piece season two synopsis

The new season will feature fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn.

As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. The season will introduce Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer–boy hybrid and a key character in the series. He will be played by Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Superman).

The returning cast from season one includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Oda has teased that the story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.

New upcoming characters include: