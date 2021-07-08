Stream of the Day
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series – out now on Netflix
Two of the most important characters of the Resident Evil franchise, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, star in the new four-part Netflix animated series.
Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, Resident Evil has now been transformed into a Netflix original computer-generated (CG) anime series.
This is a horror-action series based around the stories of the two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series reveals a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before.
This series has launched today in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. Three years after 2017’s CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in full 3D CG animation.
Since the first game was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, the Resident Evil series is nearing its 25th anniversary. With the series continuing to evolve even now, a new title carves itself into the series’ history.
This new series is produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment, which has birthed various anime series, produced the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, was in charge of the full 3D CG animation production.
