‘Relooted’ explores sci-fi Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The South African-developed game Relooted has drawn attention for a narrative that places cultural reclamation at the centre of an action-adventure premise.

Relooted leans into an Africanfuturist setting with locations reimagined through a sci-fi lens. The title was released on 10 February 2026 for PC (Windows) and Xbox Series X|S. The Steam version holds a “very positive” rating based on about 150 user reviews.

“Relooted follows a group of modern-day heroes reclaiming priceless African artefacts stolen and displayed in museums around the world, flipping traditional treasure hunting tropes into a powerful cultural reclamation narrative,” says SA indie studio Nyamakop, the same team behind Semblance.

The project features voice work from SA talent, including Lazola Gola, Ntate Jerry Mofokeng, Mzu Ntantiso, Tumi Morake, Mam’ Abigail Kubeka and Rob Vega.

The game is structured around a series of heists, with each mission built on preparation, teamwork, and a fast-paced escape. Players can take control of Nomali, who uses flow-based parkour to navigate environments once the heist is underway, while the wider crew supports the plan through specialised abilities that can be placed strategically during the setup phase.

Image courtesy Steam.

Ben Myres, Nyamakop CEO and creative director, says: “Relooted isn’t just a game, it’s a celebration of African creativity, history and imagination. We wanted to build something that feels unmistakably African, while meeting the technical and narrative standards of the world’s best games. This is about showing what’s possible when African stories are given world-class platforms.”

The story is set near the end of the 21st century, after a Transatlantic Returns Treaty initially promised the repatriation of African artefacts from Western museums. An amendment later changes the terms, prompting museums to remove key objects from public display to keep them. From that point, the objective becomes clear: reclaim the artefacts directly, one heist at a time, with 70 real-world items forming the targets across the campaign.

Each mission is designed around a “case the joint” structure, where players inspect routes, solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and decide which crew members to assign to specific roles. Once the artefact is taken, a countdown timer begins, turning the focus to escape. The game’s loop aims to combine careful planning with a high-energy getaway that rewards precision and momentum.

While the gameplay draws from classic heist and platformer conventions, the studio frames the experience as a reversal of traditional treasure-hunting narratives, with cultural restitution and historical significance placed at the centre of the adventure.