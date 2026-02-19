eVOD reaches 2.2m users

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Watch time on the streaming service increased by 56% in 2025.

The South African streaming platform eVOD reached 2.2-million registered users in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 22% year-on-year increase. Watch time has increased by 56% when comparing 2025 to 2024.

“This milestone underscores eVOD’s long-standing commitment to providing authentic, relevant entertainment to South African audiences at no cost,” says eVOD in a press release.

“Over the past year, the platform has continued to evolve, introducing key features such as offline downloads and expanding accessibility through availability on Android and Hisense smart TVs.”

Image supplied.

The free, ad-supported streamer features more than 9,000 hours of content, which includes local originals and multilingual shows like Scandal!, Smoke & Mirrors, and Kelders Van Geheime.

According to eVOD, the platform is designed to remove economic barriers to quality entertainment. Five new original productions are planned to launch in 2026.

The video-on-demand service was launched on 5 August 2021 by eMedia Investments, the company behind e.tv, Openview, and eNCA. While the platform was originally established through a 67.7% stake held by JSE-listed eMedia Holdings alongside Remgro’s subsidiary Venfin, eMedia Holdings finalised a deal in September 2025 to acquire Venfin’s remaining interest, bringing its ownership of the entity to 100%. The service was launched in partnership with MTN South Africa, which served as its exclusive technology and data partner for its first three years.