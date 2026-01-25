‘Highguard’ launches as free hero shooter

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new fantasy game combines raid-style battles with team-based combat from developers behind ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Titanfall’.

Highguard, an online hero shooter that pits teams against each other in raid-style battles, launches today (26 January 2026). The free-to-play game is developed by Wildlight Entertainment, a studio with developers who previously worked on Apex Legends and Titanfall.

In Highguard, players can take on the role of arcane gunslingers called as Wardens, riding into battle to fight and raid for control of a mythical continent. Rival Warden crews compete for the Shieldbreaker before breaching and destroying enemy bases to secure territory.

“We’re a veteran team who’ve spent years together, creating some of the biggest hits in gaming, including Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Titanfall,” says Dusty Welch, Wildlight CEO and co-founder. “With our first game, we are hyper-focused on creating a new gaming universe of similarly epic scale and quality.”

Chad Grenier, Wildlight co-founder and game director, says: “We created Wildlight because we wanted a game studio where design leads and new games can be built without compromise. Our time on Apex Legends and Titanfall taught us a lot about what it takes to build and sustain a successful franchise.”

Image courtesy Wildlight Entertainment.

Revealed during final slot at The Game Awards 2025, Highguard has sparked mixed reception. The closing position is typically reserved for major, high-impact announcements, leading some viewers to question whether the reveal matched expectations for the show’s final showcase.

Early reactions to the game have been divided. While some viewers have shown interest in the hero-based combat and fantasy setting, others argue the reveal did not clearly set it apart from other online shooters, calling the core mechanics derivative.

Where to play Highguard?

Highguard is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. The game supports cross-play and cross-progression.