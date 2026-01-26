‘Echoes of Elysium’ launches with airship combat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Early Access build features sky-based survival with co-op play for up to six players.

Echoes of Elysium, a new open-world survival game about defending an airship, releases on Steam in Early Access today (27 January 2026).

The game places players in a hostile skybound world where survival depends on building and maintaining a flying vessel, serving as both home and weapon.

Set across fractured floating biomes, the game focuses on exploration, crafting, and combat. Players can gather resources, build tools and airships, and fight mechanical enemies on land and in the sky. It can be played solo or in online co-op with up to six players. Progression centres on levelling up, unlocking abilities, and upgrading gear to handle increasingly dangerous encounters.

Central to the gameplay is the airship itself, which functions as a mobile base, workshop, and combat platform. Players can customise components, including hulls, engines, weapons and interior layouts. This helps to shape vessels that range from agile raiders to heavily armoured fortresses.

Photo supplied.

Design choices directly affect survivability in encounters with flying clockwork creatures, hostile towers, rival airships, and the Heron faction, all of which patrol the skies of Elysium. Combat and exploration are closely linked, encouraging players to balance risk and preparation as they push deeper into the world.

Where to play Echoes of Elysium?

Echoes of Elysium is available to play on PC via Steam in Early Access after its launch was delayed from December 2025. According to developer Loric Games, the delay allowed the team to focus on improving stability and overall performance rather than adding new content. This included fixing crashes, resolving edge-case bugs, and migrating the game to a newer version of Unity to better support future updates.